Bonomi, O'Neill spark surging Friars

Jake Bonomi worked his way down the field. The St. Anthony’s senior attackman raced against the clock as time ticked down in the third quarter. With 2.3 seconds left Bonomi ripped a righthanded rocket from about 17 yards just over the shoulder of Delbarton keeper Michael Ricciardelli for his fourth goal of the game.

The late score punctuated a four-goal quarter and capped an 8-1 run as St. Anthony’s pulled away from Delbarton (NJ) in a 13-4 win in a non-league boys lacrosse game in South Huntington. The showdown of two of the countries top-ranked lacrosse teams never lived up to the hype.

St. Anthony’s (2-0), ranked seventh, was just too good for the 13th ranked Green Wave (1-1).

“We moved the ball really well,” Bonomi said. “The goal just before the end of the third quarter was about great teamwork. We got the ball up field quickly. I knew time was running out, so I let it rip.”

Bonomi, along with junior Brennan O'Neill, who had three goals and an assist, and junior faceoff specialist Jake Naso, were unstoppable in a game the Friars never trailed.

“We have something special out here this year,” O'Neill said. “We have an amazing faceoff guy in [Jake] Naso and a lot of talent everywhere. I came to play here because it’s a great schedule.”

St. Anthony’s plays an ultra-competitive schedule, highlighted by nine of the top 20 ranked teams, country wide by USA Lacrosse. The Friars deep bench will enable them to compete with any school.

O’Neill, who peppered Ricciardelli throughout the first quarter, was held scoreless, as the keeper made at least two-point blank saves. The second quarter would belong to O’Neill and the Friars as his back-to-back goals in the fourth minute extended a one-goal lead to 5-2.

On the first goal, O’Neill shook two defenders and bounced a lefthanded shot past Ricciardelli with 9:47 left and 51 seconds later added another goal when he grounded a low shot through the keeper’s legs to make it 5-2. The goals ended a back-and-forth affair where the teams traded goals through the first quarter.

“He stood tall and he’s a big goalie who made some nice stops,” O’Neill, said. “I’d never played against him before, so I had to figure him out. He moved well and was very good up top. We started to confuse him, so he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.”

Bonomi made it 6-2 when he took a perfect feed from O’Neill and running right across the crease sent a shot over his left shoulder behind the keeper.

“I would have given him grief if he didn’t finish that play,” O’Neill said. “It was a beauty.”

“Perfect set up,” Bonomi said. “We are an unselfish team and that’s a key to our success.”

All-Long Island quarterback Greg Campisi is a key component of the infrastructure of that teamwork. He worked the midfield and was responsible for numerous takeaways and setting the Friars offense in motion.

“We’re pleased with our overall game play,” said St. Anthony’s coach Keith Wieczorek. “We really put it together.”