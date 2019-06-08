TODAY'S PAPER
State Class C boys lacrosse championship: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Jamesville-DeWitt

Shoreham-Wading River's Gavin Gregorek has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt's Johnny Keib in the 3rd quarter during NYSPHSAA Class C championships held at St. John Fischer College in Pittsford on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River beat Jamesville-DeWitt,12-7, in the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River celebrates its victory against Jamesville-DeWitt in the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River's Xavier Arline has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt's Kenneth Hildreth in the third quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River's Xavier Arline has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt's Joshua Duby in the first quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River celebrates winning against Jamesville-DeWitt during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River’s Gavin Gregorek has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt’s Johnny Keib in the third quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River’s Jack Erb gets past Jamesville-DeWitt’s Johnny Keib, left, and teammate Matthew Bradford in the second quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River's Gavin Gregorek has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt's Johnny Keib in the third quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River's Xavier Arline has pressure from Jamesville-DeWitt's Kenneth Hildreth in the third quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River’s Xavier Arline, left, and teammate Tyler Schwarz celebrate after Schwarz scored against Jamesville-DeWitt in the 1st quarter during NYSPHSAA Class C championships held at St. John Fischer College in Pittsford on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: THOMAS LABARBERA

Shoreham-Wading River's Jack Erb gets double teamed by Jamesville-DeWitt's Johnny Keib, left, and teammate Matthew Bradford in the second quarter during the NYSPHSAA Class C boys lacrosse championship at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

