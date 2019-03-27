Suffolk boys lacrosse preview: Players to watch

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Jr.

A multi-sport star for the Wildcats, the UNC commit boasts a second-gear of speed that helped him score 49 goals last season.

Conor Calderone, Smithtown West, FO/M, Sr.

The Maryland-bound senior was one of the top performers in the faceoff circle last year and was named Specialist of the Year in Suffolk I.

Kamryn Gill, Riverhead, A, Sr.

A Salisbury commit, he’s the spark for the Blue Waves offense and scored 47 goals last season with 15 multi-goal games.

Thomas Heller, Comsewogue, G, Sr.

The Suffolk II goalie of the year in each of the last two seasons, the Albany-bound senior finished with 152 saves in 16 games last spring.

Brett Martin, Hills East, M, Jr.

A do-it-all midfielder, Martin, a Johns Hopkins commit, can execute on both sides of the field and recorded 49 points last season.

Christian Mule, Hills West, A, Sr.

An offensive spark for the Colts and Duke commit, Mule will draw plenty of attention from opposing teams after finishing with 105 points last season.

Dylan Pallonetti, Ward Melville, A/M, Sr.

A Maryland commit, the senior has some of the fastest hands in Suffolk with a score-first mindset that racked up 74 points, including 53 goals, last year.

John Sidorski, East Islip, A, Sr.

A sure-footed attacker, the Lehigh-bound senior finished third in Suffolk in scoring with 102 points, including 57 assists.

Joey Spallina, Mt. Sinai, A, Fr.

A returner with quick in-game reactions and high on-field IQ, he can score it and dish it off, recording 39 goals and 45 assists last year.

Justin Tiernan, Glenn, A, Sr.

The Lehigh-bound senior is one of the most potent scoring threats in the county and led Suffolk with 111 points, including 72 goals, last year.