One of the oddities of this pandemic-compressed spring season is that teams that don’t traditionally play in the same classification have found themselves facing off in conference play. That’s how it came to pass that Syosset and Garden City – two of a handful of dominant forces in Nassau boys lacrosse – ended up squaring off Tuesday at the Trojans’ Warren King Stadium. And what they produced was something to behold.

Garden City used a grinding defense and methodical offense to keep the number of possessions low and carried a one-goal lead into the fourth quarter. Then Syosset scored three unanswered goals over the first 9:49 of the final period and goalie Joey Greco made it stand up with five fourth-quarter saves in a 6-5 Nassau Conference I victory.

"[Greco] was a game changer today," Syosset coach John Calabria said. "In the second half he changed the whole dynamic of the game. He did what goalies can do, win a game for you with their play. In the second half he was unmatched, just phenomenal."

Asked about the tension of holding up in a low-scoring affair, Greco replied, "goalie is all mental, but mentally I feel like I'm very good in those kind of pressured situations. I like to take my time and slow it down."

Calabria said he expected a high-scoring game but added "when you go against Garden City and coach [Steve Finnell], you know that there's going to be a master plan - it’s going to be a chess match."

Syosset (4-1, 4-1) had the right moves at the end.

Stephen DeStefni of Syosset streaked down the right side and took a feed from Joe Bueti on the left to score his second goal and tie it 4-4 with 7:32 left. Syosset grabbed the lead with 6:02 to play when AJ Alexander drove on the right side and bounced one in. Nick Accardo came from behind the net to feed Bueti for his second goal and a 6-4 lead with 2:11 to play.

"Phenomenal play by Nick," Bueti said.

Brendan Staub of Garden City scored on an assist from Jack Downey to close the gap to one with 46 second left, but Greco snuffed the Trojans’ last best chance – a close shot by Gerard O’Connor – with seven seconds to play. It was his 13th save.

"Baiting is important to get the other team to shoot it where you want them," Greco said. "I kept my stick high because I wanted them to shoot low."

Danny Garone added a goal and an assist for Syosset. Ryan Connolly had two goals and Jack Cascadden, Tommy Engelke and Staub scored one apiece for Garden City (2-3, 2-1).

Though squeezed into one conference now, they would go back to their own domains for the postseason: Syosset in Class A and the Trojans in Class B. Winning a taut game like this could serve Syosset well.

"The way we played," Alexander said, "I can see this team going the distance."