Joe Bueti, Andrew Giovinco propel Syosset's semifinal lacrosse win
Bueti scored three goals and Giovinco had a goal and three assists to lead the No. 2 Braves past No. 3 Farmingdale
Thanks to a strong performance on defense early and some late offensive exploits from Joe Bueti and Andrew Giovinco, Syosset is a win away from a county title.
Bueti scored three goals and Giovinco had a goal and three assists to lead the No. 2 Braves past No. 3 Farmingdale, 8-6, Wednesday in a Nassau Class A semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. Syosset (14-2) will face No. 1 Massapequa on Tuesday at 3:30 at Hofstra in the county championship.
Bueti scored goals at the 6:25 and 6:12 marks in the fourth quarter off a pair of assists from Giovinco to extend Syosset’s lead to 8-4.
“Me and Gio have a great connection,” Bueti said. “He always finds a way to see the open man, whether we’re playing with a man up or 6-on-6.”
Jack Cavaioli scored two goals for Farmingdale (13-4) at the 3:17 and 1:18 marks in the fourth quarter, but Anthony Celauro came up with a string of saves in the final minute to secure the win. Celauro had six saves and the Syosset defense forced the Dalers into 20 turnovers.
The Braves scored a pair of first-quarter goals and would have had more if not for a strong performance from Farmingdale goalie Sean Gillman (eight saves in the first half, 13 total).
The Braves did get their third goal in transition after a turnover, when Giovinco found the open Bueti with 1:55 left in the first half. Seconds later, Syosset went up 4-1 when Ryan Lebson won the ensuing face-off and surged down the field to score.
Gillman ended Syosset’s first possession of the second half with a save and at the other end, Luke Woodland scored on a long-range rocket to bring Farmingdale within two goals.
Syosset forced another turnover about two minutes later, leading to a goal from Giovinco, before Daniel Garone scored to make it 6-2 Syosset.
Farmingdale answered with a goal from Woodland and another from Brian Hayden with 3:16 left in the third to stay in the game, before Bueti and Giovinco effectively shut the door.
