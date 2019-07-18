Tom Flatley is adding another honor to an already legendary coaching career.

The Floral Park resident, who guided Sewanhaka and Garden City's boys lacrosse programs and also made his mark on the international level, was named as one of two recipients of U.S. Lacrosse's Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

Flatley won a Long Island boys lacrosse championship at Sewanhaka in 1981 and amassed a 114-18 record in seven seasons at the school. He also spent a combined 30 seasons as the junior varsity head coach at Sewanhaka and Garden City, including a 300-29-1 record in 22 seasons with the Trojans' JV team.

Flatley was the head coach of the 1982 U.S. men's lacrosse team that won gold at the world championships. He also was the general manager of the U19 team from 1988 to 2008. In that role, he won six world titles, and his teams compiled a 36-0 record.

Flatley was the GM for the professional New York Saints indoor team and was a coach on the club level. He served on the USCLA’s rules advisory committee, was president of the Long Island Summer Lacrosse Association from 1970-1985 and is a member of the NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame, the Long Island-Metro Lacrosse Hall of Fame, theSewanhaka High School Hall of Fame and the Garden City High School Hall of Fame.

Flatley also was one of Long Island's top football coaches. He won 264 games in 30 seasons at Garden City, second-most in Long Island history behind Howie Vogt's 364, and his .846 winning percentage is the highest in Long Island history. He also won four Rutgers Cups, awarded to the best team in Nassau, along with five Long Island championships and 18 Nassau conference titles.

According to a release by U.S. Lacrosse, the primary criteria for Lifetime Achievement consideration include: Outstanding accomplishment as a player, coach, administrator or official in combination with participation and leadership activities in local, regional, and national lacrosse organizations over the span of a career; demonstrated commitment to the sport of lacrosse that exceeds the norm; demonstrated passion and vision for the sport of lacrosse through action; and character beyond reproach.