There’s no spring sports season. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all school activities, including sports.

There won’t be any games, no rivalry matchups or playoff pushes. Seniors will not get to experience the final high school hurrah, the last opportunity to pound a fist, chest thump, high five and galvanize a community around their team's march to a championship.

The long off-season workouts to prepare for a spring that wasn’t could very well be the last time they don a uniform.

The pursuit of personal goals and team championships are no longer possible.

There’s a ton of athletic talent on Long Island. Newsday recognizes those top players in the fall, winter and spring in various preview lists. And those compilations are a base foundation for the All-Long Island selections at the conclusion of each season.

So, here are the top boys lacrosse players heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn’t. We feel they still matter.

(Note: players are listed in alphabetical order.)

AJ Alexander, Syosset, A, Jr.

A top dodging attacker who had 28 goals and 22 assists as a sophomore and is committed to Providence.

Chris Arceri, Smithtown East, FOGO, Sr.

One of the top FOGOs on Long Island. Brother Gerard starred for Penn State at the same position. Will attend UPenn.

Andrew Arcuri, Westhampton, G, Sr.

Made 149 saves and allowed 6.81 goals per game last season. Will attend Siena next year.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Sr.

The Navy commit led Long Island with 137 points (67 goals, 70 assists) last season. Combines elite lacrosse IQ and athleticism.

Tim Barrett, Manhasset, LSM/D, Sr.

A Boston University commit who is an experienced, reliable LSM and has the ability to slide down to play close defense.

Anthony Bartolotto, Miller Place, M, So.

Had 18 goals and 14 assists as a freshman.

James Ball, Chaminade, FO/M, Sr.

A force at the X, the Yale-commit is also an offensive threat after racking up 12 goals and 2 assists in 2019.

Mikey Beil, Port Washington, M, Sr.

A big, athletic, goal-scoring midfielder. The Fairfield commit scored 30 goals and had five assists in 2019.

Ryan Bell, Smithtown West, M, Jr.

Bell had 59 points as a sophomore and has elite vision from the midfield. Is versatile enough to make an impact on defense as well.

Ezavier Brewster, South Side, M, Sr.

The Cortland commit picked up 40 ground balls in 2019 and is a lock-down defender in the midfield.

Justin Brown, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Sr.

A big, athletic midfielder who has the skill to shoot with both hands. He is committed to play at Michigan.

Jacob Bruno, Cold Spring Harbor, D/LSM, Sr.

The Amherst College commit is the voice of the defense and known as a fundamentally sound defenseman with a high lacrosse IQ.

Joe Bueti, Syosset, A, Jr.

A strong finisher, the Marist commit had 41 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore.

James Butler, Sachem North, M, Sr.

The LIU-bound attack will be looked at as a leader on offense after 17 goals last season. Also an accomplished scorer on the basketball court.

Nick Caccamo, Harborfields, D, Sr.

A Newsday All-Long Island second team selection in 2019, the Yale commit is a top all-around defender.

Danny Caddigan, Smithtown West, A, Jr.

The top goal scorer in Suffolk with 75 in 2019 is the focal point of one of the best offenses in Suffolk.

Cory Capri, Glenn, A, Sr.

A dynamic offensive threat who had 51 goals and 36 assists last season.

Jack Cavaioli, Farmingdale, M, Sr.

A versatile, offensive-minded midfielder, the Siena commit had 30 goals and 19 assists in 2019.

Tyler Cordes, Connetquot, M, Sr.

A dynamic offensive midfielder who had 51 goals and 32 assists last season. Will attend Navy next year.

Anthony Carroll, East Islip, D, Sr.

The leader of the defense since he was in the eighth grade, Carroll is like a coach on the field his coach, Chad Spruyt, said.

Justin Carroll, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

The Yale-bound Carroll would have been looked upon to play a bigger role in the offense this year. Had 19 goals last season.

Dylan D’Agostino, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

A great shooter, the Army-bound midfielder is also big, strong and athletic with 9 goals as a junior.

Aidan Danenza, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

Boasting great field vision and athleticism, the Duke commit had 22 goals and 17 assists in 2019 and can play both sides of the field.

Anthony DeGennaro, Cold Spring Harbor, M/FO, Sr.

The Seahawks top face-off specialist, the Harvard commit has a career winning percentage of 81%. Had four goals and five assists last year.

Forrest Demetri, North Shore, A, Jr.

A Brown commit, he had 28 goals and 36 assists as a sophomore.

Anthony DiMatteo, Wantagh, FOGO, Sr.

A top faceoff-specialist, who had 2 goals in 2019 and is committed to LIU.

Tom Dolciotto, Syosset, M, Sr.

A multiyear starter and strong dodger who had 14 goals in 2019. He will play at Stony Brook.

Cole Doller, Sayville, A, Sr.

The Drexel-bound attack had 27 goals and 47 assists last season.

Ron Durante, Lindenhurst, G, Sr.

A wall between the pipes, who made 201 saves and stopped 62% of shots last season. Will play at St. John’s.

Ben Ferrara, Locust Valley, FOGO, Jr.

One of the top face-off specialists in Nassau, the Boston University commit also had six goals and five assists in 2019.

Joe Foley, Kellenberg, M, Sr.

A strong scoring threat out of the midfield, he finished with 18 points as a junior on 13 goals and 5 assists.

Ethan Gatto, Roslyn, A, Sr.

One of the top scorers on Long Island with 53 goals and 59 assists in 2019. The Amherst College commit can also play midfield.

Tyler Gatz, Mt. Sinai, M, Jr.

The Utah-bound midfielder had 24 goals and 25 assists as a sophomore.

Dominick Genzale, North Shore, LSM, Jr.

A relentless, skillful LSM who can play anywhere on the field. The Stony Brook commit scooped up 52 ground balls in 2019.

Steven Germain, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

A key cog in what would have been a strong, balanced team. Scored game-tying goal and assisted on winner in overtime in Suffolk title game last season.

Jack Graffagnino, Islip, D, Sr.

An aggressive defender who can also push the ball in transition. Graffagnino is athletic enough to make an impact all over the field.

Gavin Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

SWR coach Mike Taylor says Gregorek is a key on offense, defense and at the faceoff X.

Kevin Groom, Bethpage, D, Sr.

The Albany commit can slow down any opposing rush or find the back of the net himself with two goals as a junior.

Jezayd Hall, Floyd, FOGO, Jr.

The Albany commit won 71% of his faceoffs as a sophomore.

Caden Hawkinson, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.

The Michigan commit boasts strong stick skills and high-energy, two-way play, after notching 2 goals and 3 assists as a junior.

Kieran Hendry, Commack, D Sr.

A two-year starter who moved down low after playing LSM as a sophomore. Uses his great athleticism to get to ground balls.

Tom Higgins, East Islip, D, Sr.

A tough, aggressive defender that East Islip coach Chad Spruyt says opponents hate to play against. Has the skills to score in transition as well.

Ethan Insinga, Wantagh, A, Sr.

A great finisher and passer with excellent vision, the Binghamton commit had 36 goals and 28 assists in 2019.

Joe Juengerkes, Islip, M, Sr.

Was a key cog in Islip’s 2018 Class C state title run. Scored 43 goals last year and 40 in 2018.

Aidan Kaminska, Port Jefferson. M, Sr.

Does everything for the Royals. Had 47 goals and 29 assists and also won 149 of 176 faceoffs.

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur, M, Sr.

A powerful goal scorer who racked up 37 goals and nine assists as a junior and will play at Cornell.

Billy Kephart, Garden City, D, Sr.

A big, physical cover defender who often received the toughest assignments as a junior and will play at Cornell.

Trevor Kessel, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Sr.

Among a handful of elite defenders for SWR, the Michigan commit heads a stingy group that will frustrate many offenses this spring.

Collin Krieg, Ward Melville, G, Sr.

A 2019 Newsday second-team all-Long Island honoree, Krieg was the backbone of the Patriots’ elite defensive unit.

Kevin Kuttin, Chaminade, A, Sr.

Boasting quick feet and speed around the cage, the sure-handed Yale-commit finished with 11 goals and 12 assists in 2019.

Peter Lapina, Manhasset, A/M, Sr.

The Dartmouth commit can play both attack or midfield while being a constant threat on offense. Had 34 goals and 19 assists in 2019.

Ethan Larson, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

Looked at by many Suffolk coaches as the top defender in the county, Larson will be attending North Carolina next year.

Nick LiCalzi, South Side, LSM, Sr.

The Navy commit scooped up 107 ground balls and caused 50 turnovers while also picking up two goals and five assists in 2019.

Liam Linden, St. Dominic, D, Sr.

A lockdown, physical defender who is excellent with the ball, he’s capable of turning field quickly.

Luke Lombardi, Plainedge, M , Sr.

A top goal-scoring midfielder, the Adelphi commit notched 40 goals and 14 assists as a junior.

Michael Lynch, Chaminade, M, Sr.

With an eye for the net and an accurate shot, the Notre-Dame commit racked up 14 goals and two assists as a junior.

Will Lynch, Chaminade, FO/M, Jr.

The Notre Dame commit boasts a strong arsenal of on-field skills, able to win faceoffs and find the back of the net.

Brett Martin, Half Hollow Hills East, M, Sr.

The Johns Hopkins-bound Martin had 50 points last season.

Andrew McAdorey, St. Anthony’s, M, Jr.

Strong and sure-footed around the cage, the Duke-bound middie finished with 23 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore.

Brendan McCabe, Chaminade, D, Sr.

A lockdown defender, the Michigan commit was part of a Flyers back line that gave up double-digit goals just three times in 2019

Aiden McCaffrey, Comeswogue. D, Jr.

A versatile defender who is adept at causing turnovers. Led the team in ground balls last season, according to coach Pete Mitchell.

Brendan McCrary, Comsewogue, D, Jr.

A big, physical defender who is great one-on-one. Led the team in takeaways last year, according to coach Pete Mitchell.

PJ McGoldrick, West Islip, D, Jr.

A two-year starter who will attend Fairfield. Combines athleticism, skill and poise to make plays all over the field.

Jonathan Miller, Hewlett. M, Sr.

A versatile midfielder who can also play attack, he had 22 goals and 10 assists as a junior.

Sal Miccio, Northport, A, Sr.

The Sacred Heart commit had 50 goals and 17 assists in 2019.

Thomas Mitchell, Hauppauge, LSM, Sr.

Was critical to the Eagles gaining possession last year - had 106 ground balls and won 103 faceoffs. Chipped in with five goals.

Ari Mizhirtsky, Wheatley/Carle Place, G, Sr.

Racked up 161 saves, including nine games with 10-plus stops, in 2019.

Aidan Murphy, Port Washington, LSM, Sr.

A do-it-all defender and leader who can influence the game from anywhere on the field. Will play at Muhlenberg.

Alex Moynihan, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.

The Wesleyan commit is an explosive scorer and racked up 25 goals and 24 assists as a junior.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, M, Jr.

The Michigan commit boasts dynamic play in the midfield and finished with 36 goals and 18 assists as a sophomore.

Jake Naso, St. Anthony’s, FOGO, Sr.

One of the top faceoff men in the country, the Duke commit also added eight goals and three assists in 2019.

Kyle O’Donoghue, St. John the Baptist, M, Jr.

The Navy-bound midfielder can do a bit of everything, racking up 18 goals and 8 assists as a sophomore.

Brennan O’Neill, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.

One of the country’s top players, the Duke commit had 56 goals and 16 assists as a junior and was Newsday's All-Long Island Player of the Year.

Morgan O’Reilly, Long Island Lutheran, A, Sr.

An offensive force, the quick-shooting attacker finished with 69 goals and 77 assists as a junior.

Jonathan Osmun, Harborfields, M, Sr.

Played a huge role in the Tornadoes’ second straight Suffolk ‘B’ title as a junior, finishing with 27 goals and 16 assists last season.

George Panagopoulos, Friends Academy, D , Jr.

A top-close defender who’s drawing college interest after recording a pair of goals and five assists as a sophomore.

William Pickett, South Side, A, Sr.

A big, strong lefty, the Cortland-bound attack had 32 goals and 31 assists in 2019.

AJ Pilate, Massapequa, D, Sr.

A tough, physical defenseman who can take on opposing players one-on-one, he’s committed to Army.

Marc Psyllos, Manhasset, FOGO, Sr.

One of the top face-off specialists in the country, the Cornell commit also had 12 goals and four assists in 2019.

Christian Quadrino, Sachem North, M, Sr.

Had 25 goals and six assists last season and served as the leader of Sachem North’s offense.

Lorenzo Ramos, Farmingdale, LSM/D, Jr.

An uncommitted player who is one of the top LSMs in Nassau County and a riser on the recruiting trail.

Mark Regan, West Islip, A, Sr.

A versatile attack with good size and vision. Had 27 goals and 21 assists last season

Dylan Renner, Mineola, G, Sr.

Made 212 saves last year as a junior and is committed to LIU.

John Salamone, Mineola, D, Sr.

As the Mustangs top close defender he matches up against the opponent’s top offensive threat. Will play at Wingate.

Jack Schirtzer, Mt. Sinai, D, Sr.

A takeaway machine, Schirtzer also had three goals and four assists from the back end. Will attend Maryland.

Johnny Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Jr.

Has elite offensive skill that helped him score 53 goals last season. Will attend North Carolina along with his brother, Tyler.

Tyler Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, LSM, Jr.

He is a takeaway defender who showed off his offensive ability last year with nine goals.

Jayson Singer, Syosset, D, Jr.

A fierce checking defender who is committed to play for Cornell next year.

Joey Spallina, Mt. Sinai, A, So.

One of the most dynamic players in the country - at any grade - Spallina had 66 goals and 65 assists last season and was a Newsday all-Long Island selection.

Richie Striano, Cold Spring Harbor, A/M, Sr.

The Bucknell commit is the quarterback of the offense. He had 16 goals and eight assists from the midfield in 2019.

Brady Strough, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

The Fairfield commit does everything well. He had 16 goals and 17 assists as a junior.

Noah Taylor, Floyd, A, Sr.

A dynamic playmaker who can also score. Had 25 goals and 44 assists last year.

Joey Terenzi, Manhasset, M, So.

A multifaceted player with great dodging skills and playmaking ability. Had 23 goals and 13 assists as a freshman.

Nick Teresky, Wantagh, A, Sr.

A two-way attacker who is tenacious on the ride as well as attacking the crease. The Rutgers commit had 35 goals and 30 assists in 2019.

Jojo Todaro, Carey, D, Jr.

The Johns Hopkins commit is a great on-ball defender with excellent stick skills who can also drive offense.

Logan Tucker, Massapequa, A/M, Sr.

A strong midfielder turned attack who finished with 23 goals and 14 assists in 2019. Committed to Albany.

Nick Turrini, Calhoun, A, Sr.

The Lehigh commit had 43 goals and 23 assists in 2019. One of the top scorers in Nassau.

Thomas von Bargen, Wantagh, M, Sr.

A speedy and crafty midfielder with excellent vision and scoring ability. The LIU commit had 34 goals and 10 assists in 2019.

Jack Walshe, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

A great two-way midfielder with a high lacrosse IQ who plays both ends of the field extremely well.

Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Jr.

A strong, aggressive defender who will attend Duke to play lacrosse.