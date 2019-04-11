TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Lacrosse

Top 100 Long Island high school boys lacrosse players for 2019

The coaches have spoken, and here's a compilation of Long Island's top 100 boys lacrosse players, listed in alphabetical order.

Massapequa's Angelo Petrakis against Garden City on March

Massapequa's Angelo Petrakis against Garden City on March 23. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

You want some of Long Island's top goalkeepers? You want the top scorers on Long Island — the guys who know how to find the back of the net? Or you just want some lock-down defenders who make it hard to score? Well, they're all here. The coaches have spoken, and here's a compilation of Long Island's top 100 boys lacrosse players, listed in alphabetical order.

Teddy Accardi, Rocky Point, A, Sr. – The team captain had 18 goals and 20 assists as a junior.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Jr. - The UNC commit recorded 49 goals and 50 assists as a sophomore.

Edward Arnold, Manhasset, D, Jr. – He’s adept at picking up the ground ball machine and an excellent shooter.

Mike Alexander, West Islip, D, Sr. - He had 23 takeaways as a junior.

Blake Behlen, Commack, A, Sr. – He scored 33 goals and added 48 assists as a junior to lead all scorers in Suffolk I.

Mikey Beil, Port Washington, M, Jr. – The midfielder is committed to Fairfield.

Andres Betancourt, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr. – He’s a quick-footed middie with shifty open-field moves and a capable finisher.

Dan Boccafola, Garden City, LSM, Sr. – A lockdown defender who consistently is assigned to the top midfielders on Long Island.

Jake Bonomi, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr. – The Friars' captain, a fast and an athletic shooter, has 19 goals through six games. He’s committed to Michigan.

Kenny Brower, Massapequa, D, Sr. – A great on-the-ball defender. He’s committed to Duke.

Will Button, Bay Shore, A, Sr. – The Stony Brook commit prefers to facilitate, registering 83 points as a junior.

Nick Caccamo, Harborfields, D, Jr. - He had 71 ground balls over the first seven games of 2019.

Conor Calderone, Smithtown West, S, Sr. - The Maryland commit has won over 90% of his faceoffs this season.

Greg Campisi, St. Anthony’s, LSM, Sr. -  The Friars' captain is considered one of the best LSM on Long Island. He is committed to Harvard.

Cory Capri, Glenn, A, Jr. - He had 14 goals and 56 assists as a sophomore.

Anthony Carroll, East Islip, D, Jr. – The speedy lockdown defender also can carry the ball on the wing and create offense.

Frank Ciniglio, Ward Melville, D, Sr. - The Cornell commit just recently was cleared to return after an injury. He is the leader of a stout Patriots defense.

Justin Coppola, Garden City, M, Sr. – A faceoff specialist who won 78 percent of his faceoffs as a junior.

Tyler Cordes, Connetquot, M, Jr. – A dynamic two-way middie and an exceptional scorer. He is committed to Navy.

Kyle Craig, Wantagh, D, Sr.  – He has superior stick skills and denies clean looks for shooters.

Rich Cuite, North Shore, D, Sr. – He is one of the outstanding defenders in the clearing game. He’s committed to Sacred Heart.

Vince D’Alto, Kings Park, A, Sr. – He is a lightning-fast senior attackman, who scored 34 goals and dished out 26 assists as a junior.

Aidan Danenza, St. Anthony’s, M, Jr. – His athleticism and vision running the field allows him to be a two-way player. He is committed to Duke.

Anthony DiMatteo, Wantagh, M, Jr. – One of the top faceoff men in Nassau. He is committed to Hofstra.

Forrest Demetri, North Shore, A, Soph. – He had 24 goals, 25 assists and picked up 20 ground balls as a freshman.

Ron Durante, Lindenhurst, G, Jr. – A rock in the net for the Bulldogs. He has superb hand-eye coordination and made 187 saves as a junior.

Kevin Ehli, Smithtown West, D, Sr. - The senior defenseman is a strong one-on-one defender with the ability to shut down top goal-scorers. He is committed to Utah.

Dylan Gabriel, Center Moriches, A, Sr. -- The four-year starter has versatile skills and can play any position on the field including attack, faceoff specialist and midfielder.

AJ Galassi, Port Washington, G. Sr. – He is a four-year starter for the Vikings.  He is committed to Cornell.

Garrett Gibbons, Massapequa, M, Sr. – The three-sport athlete scored 18 goals and had 18 assists as a junior.

Kamryn Gill, Riverhead, A, Sr. – He has a knack for scoring with a quick release, scoring 48 goals as a junior. The three-year starter committed to Salisbury University.

Colin Gleason, Massapequa, A, Sr. – Super tough around the net with a hard, heavy shot. He is committed to Siena.

Chris Glynn, Manhasset, M, Sr. - He’s a two-way midfielder that can dictate the tempo. He is committed to Georgetown.

Stephen Grabher, North Shore, A, Sr. – He had 41 goals, 22 assists and picked up 98 ground balls as a junior.

Chris Giulliani, Islip, A, Sr. - A sure-footed attackman who scored 48 goals and added 20 assists as a junior.

Colin Hart, Garden City, D, Sr.  – He was strong on ground balls and can cover any attackman in the country.

Caden Hawkinson, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Jr. – He can switch and play long-stick midfield. He is committed to Michigan.

Thomas Heller, Comsewogue, G, Sr. -- He finished with 156 saves as a junior. He is committed to Albany.

Luke Hickam, Oceanside, A, Sr. -- He had 28 goals and 15 assists as a junior.

Rich Hickis, Farmingdale, M, Sr. – A steady midfielder. He is committed to Hofstra.

John Hoffman, Smithtown West, A, Sr. -- He recorded 21 goals and 18 assists over the first eight games of this season. He is committed to Providence.

Ryan Huff, Eastport-South Manor, LSM, Sr. -- He had 62 ground balls, 13 goals and 12 assists as a junior.

Adam Hyman, Middle Country, G, Jr. - He made 154 saves as a sophomore.

Joe Juengerkes, Islip, M, Jr. – He finished with 40 goals and 19 assists as a sophomore. He is committed to Hofstra.  

Alex Keener, Bethpage, D, Sr.  –  A four-year starter and defensive leader with solid stick skills.

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur, M, Jr. - He led the Generals in scoring with 51 points as a sophomore.

Mike Kelly, Floral Park, M, Sr. – He averaged two goals per game and finished the regular season with 28 goals as a junior.

Joe Kiesche, Oceanside, M, Sr. – He scored 23 goals and had nine assists as a junior.

Matt Knote, Eastport-South Manor, G, Sr. - He made 162 saves as a junior.

Mitchell Kozak, Floral Park, A, Sr. – He had 33 goals and 18 assists as a junior.

Collin Krieg, Ward Melville, G, Jr. – One of Long Island’s top keepers. Won first seven games of senior year allowing only three goals per game. He is committed to North Carolina.

Jack Krisch, Huntington, A, Soph . – He is a fundamentally sound, north and south dodger and a consistent offensive presence.

Max Kruszeski, Mattituck/Southold, M, Sr.  – He scored 64 goals and had 22 assists as a junior.

Karl Lacalandra, Comsewogue, D, Sr. - The four-year starter is a skilled takeaway player and brings a physical presence.

Kevin Leon, Bethpage, M, Sr. – A four-year starter with a powerful lefty shot.

Nick LiCalzi, South Side, LSM, Soph. – He picked up 88 ground balls as a freshman.

Luke Marro, Southampton, M/A, Soph. - He is the team captain and had 20 goals and 15 assists as a freshman. He also led the team with 90 ground balls.

Brett Martin, M, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr. – He scored 49 points as a sophomore. He is committed to Johns Hopkins.

Max May, Hewlett, G, Sr. – The three-year starter had 164 saves in his junior season.

Andrew McAdorey, St. Anthony’s, M, Soph. – He is the Friars' field general. Widely considered one of the top sophomores in the country.

Jase McDermott, Deer Park, M, Sr. -- The three-starter is a versatile two-way middie who moves to the wing on faceoffs.

Sal Miccio, Northport, A, Sr. - He had 47 goals and 16 assists as a junior.

Jack Monfort, Syosset, M, Sr. – The four-year starter is the leader of the Braves' offense.

Christian Mule, Half Hollow Hills West, A, Sr. – He scored an astounding 105 points as a junior. He is committed to Duke.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, M, Soph. – He totaled 32 goals and 12 assists as a freshman.

Kyle Munson, Calhoun, G, Sr. – Active keeper who stopped 64 percent of the shots on him.

Max Napoli, Northport, M, Sr. – An athletic midfielder who can play on both ends of the field for the Tigers.

Jake Naso, St. Anthony’s, FO, Jr. – One of the top faceoff specialists on Long Island. He is committed to Virginia.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, A, Jr. – Widely considered the top junior in the country and is an adept scorer and playmaker. He is committed to Duke.

Patrick O'Neil, Ward Melville, LSM, Sr. - A leader on defense who has been a key to the Patriots' 7-0 start.

Connor O’Reilly, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr. – The anchor and captain of the defense. He is committed to Georgetown.

Dylan Pallonetti, Ward Melville, Attack, Sr. - The senior had 53 goals and 21 assists as a junior to lead Ward Melville to a second straight Class A state title.

George Panagopolous, Friends Academy, D, Soph. – A tenacious defender.

Dylan Pape, West Islip, FO, Sr. – He was a skilled attackman but molded himself into a superior faceoff man.

Jared Paquette, West Islip, G, Sr. – He made 132 saves as a junior.

Danny Parker, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr. – An athletic playmaker with tremendously quick feet. Missed most of 2018 with a hamstring injury. He is committed to Virginia.

Louis Perfetto, Manhasset, A. Sr. – A quarterback from the attack position with great field vision.

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, FOGO, Sr. – He won 85 percent of his faceoffs and grabbed 115 ground balls as a junior. He is committed to Cornell.

William Pickett, South Side, A, Jr. – He scored both goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Garden City in last year’s Nassau finals.

Marc Psyllos, Manhasset, M, Jr. – A ground ball threat who is a force in the midfield.

Chrstian Quadrino, Sachem North, A, Jr. – He had 45 goals and 40 assists in his first two seasons for the Flaming Arrows.

Wyatt Reksten, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr. – A big-time bruising midfielder who clears the crease and can shoot from a long distance.

James Ringer, Bayport – Blue Point, M, Sr. – A two-way middie with speed. He is committed to Rutgers.

Sam Rovner, Hewlett, A, Sr. – The four-year starter scored 51 points as a junior.

Tom Sangiovanni, Harborfields, M, Sr. – He scored 29 goals and added 17 assists as a junior.

Rob Saragga, Bay Shore, A, Sr. – He is the Marauders' finisher and can score from all over the field.

Jack Schirtzer, Shoreham-Wading River, LSM, Jr. – He forced numerous turnovers as a sophomore. He is committed to Maryland.

John Sidorski, East Islip, A, Sr. – He had 102 points, including 57 assists, to make him the third-highest scorer in Suffolk in 2018. He is committed to Lehigh.

Frank Smith, Locust Valley, A, Sr. – The four-year starter had 47 goals and 27 assists as a junior.

Joey Spallina, Mount Sinai, A, Fr. - He had 86 points and was named Suffolk II Rookie of the Year as an eighth-grader.

Zander Stapleton, Port Washington, M, Jr. – The two-way midfielder is committed to Boston University.

Dan Striano, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr. – He is extremely quick and versatile in the midfield. He is committed to Providence.

Rich Striano, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Jr. – He is a very physical player who also can play attack. He is committed to Bucknell.

Colton Teitelbaum, Locust Valley, G, Sr. – A top goalie with 121 saves as a junior. He is committed to Loyola.

Nick Teresky, Wantagh, A, Jr. – He is quick in the open field and a playmaker. He is committed to Rutgers.

Justin Tiernan, Glenn, A, Sr. – He had 78 goals and 33 assists for 111 points as a junior.

Cooper Trepeta, Locust Valley, M. Sr. – He scored 26 goals on 87 shots and picked up 50 ground balls as a junior.

Nick Turrini, Calhoun, A, Sr. – He scored 56 goals and had 19 assists as a junior.

Ben Weinberg, Jericho, M, Sr. – He scored 52 goals and had 25 assists as a junior.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Garden City, M, Sr. – He had three goals and an assist in the Nassau Class A title game.

Gregg

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Alyssa Sticco #10 of Kings Park has a Eastport-South Manor vs. Kings Park softball
Reilly Gray #33 of Chaminade, left, carries downfield St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse
Westhampton's Hollie Schleicher (11) looks to get around Westhampton vs. Islip girls lacrosse
Ward Melville's Brandon Aviles wins the face off Ward Melville vs. West Islip boys lacrosse
Phil Krpata #27 of Farmingdale, right, steals second Oceanside vs. Farmingdale baseball
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky visited Sewanhaka High School, Isles co-owner Jon Ledecky visits Sewanhaka High School