In the latest episode of “The X-Files,” a triple-threat escapes to wreak havoc on the opposition.

That would be series star Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River’s gifted sophomore attack, who scored four goals and made five assists to lead the host Wildcats to a 14-11 victory over Rocky Point on Wednesday in Suffolk II.

“He’s like a point guard in basketball who can penetrate the defense and then pass or score,” SWR coach Mike Taylor said. “He’s a triple-threat guy. His skills are definitely not the skills of a 10th grader.”

Those skills were evident back when Arline was part of the Long Island Class B championship team as an eighth grader, the same year that he committed to North Carolina before the new NCAA rules that prohibit recruiting until September of an athlete’s junior year.

“I try to incorporate all three sports,” said Arline, who is a point guard on the school’s basketball team and an elusive quarterback on the football team. “I like to use my quickness. When I’m running in the open field, it brings back memories of football. It’s all about having good vision.”

That vision was on display early. In the first quarter, Arline absorbed two hard hits and as he was falling, still found Tim Cairo open for the first of Cairo’s three goals. Forty-five seconds later, Arline delivered a flashy no-look, behind-the-head pass to Zach Collucci for the first of his two goals.

The no-look pass and the no-look shot are part of his arsenal. “He’s probably done that seven or eight times this season, with success,” Taylor said, recalling that Arline scored a key no-look goal in the 2016 LIC. “How many eighth graders would even attempt that shot?”

Even Arline admitted, “I wasn’t that confident to do it as an eighth grader. But now it’s something I’ve added to my tool box because I have a bigger role on the team now.”

SWR (8-3) needed all of Arlline’s tools against Rocky Point (5-6), which took a 9-8 lead into the halftime break. Midfielder Peter LaSalla scored all three of his goals in the first half and Jake Wandle scored three of his four.

But the pace was much slower after intermission. “Coach said the big thing was to control tempo,” said Arline, who had a goal and an assist in SWR’s four-goal fourth quarter that broke a 10-10 tie after three. “The first half was fun to play but the second half shows how tough we are as a team.”