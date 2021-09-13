TODAY'S PAPER
Ponce leads Amityville boys soccer to third straight win to start season

By Brian Heyman brian.heyman@newsday.com
The firepower showed again Monday on the field out back of Amityville High School — four more goals for the home soccer team, by four different scorers.

So make that 19 goals for Amityville, and its season is just three games old.

But coach Mike Abbondondolo wasn’t celebrating after his boys beat Islip, 4-2, to make it three wins in three tries.

Islip was right there with his team in the first half after tying it at 2. Amityville (3-0) has allowed six goals to date, and that includes a 10-0 win. Next up is a large test, a game Friday at defending Suffolk Class A champ Harborfields, which ousted Amityville in the semifinals last season.

"While I think we do have a lot of firepower, there’s still a lot of work to do defensively," Abbondondolo said. "I believe we have certain ingredients to make us dangerous. However, we need a total team effort if we want to think about championships."

And they want to think about championships, especially after getting back senior midfielder Juan Ponce, who had 18 goals and 20 assists as a sophomore before missing last season with a groin injury. Ponce had a goal and an assist in this game, as did senior striker Bryce Cherry.

"We can go very far in the playoffs, I’d say even win states, if we can just get it together," Cherry said.

Ponce helped Amityville get the go-ahead goal with 11:23 left in the first half, sending a left-side free kick into the box. Roberth Perez headed the ball in for a 3-2 lead.

Ponce got insurance from in front 9:26 into the second half after Cherry fed him from along the right side of the goal line.

"With me and him up top, it’s definitely a dangerous, dangerous duo," Cherry said.

Alan Funez put Amityville up 1-0. But Axel Jandres tied it less than two minutes later.

Cherry gave his team a 2-1 edge on a header. But the Buccaneers (2-3) tied it on a goal by Ronan Montana.

"I’m proud of my boys," Islip coach Mike Argenziano said. "We’re very young. We played hard."


