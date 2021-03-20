Julio Martinez, like most of his Huntington teammates, didn’t like his effort during a scoreless first half against an inspired North Babylon squad on Saturday.

"The intensity in the first half, just wasn’t there," the junior forward said. "[Coach John Pagano] had a talk with us and that we had to step it up for the second half."

Martinez took his coach’s words to heart. The first-year varsity player had a goal and an assist as visiting Huntington erupted with three goals in a 12-minute span to earn a 3-0 win in a Suffolk League II boys soccer match.

Huntington’s leading scorer, Roberto Contreras, who was tied for eighth in Suffolk in goals (5) after Friday’s games, was held without a point.

"It’s about balance," Pagano said. "It’s not that we’re exceptional in any third of the field, but the idea that people are mature enough to step up and our goal distribution can become more balanced is going to be key going forward.

Osiris Shepherd found an opening and blasted a shot that Bulldogs keeper Antonio Biscardi (9 saves) was able to stop. But Martinez picked up the loose ball, deftly slid to his right, and found the back of the net in the 46th minute.

Jairo Ulloa -- making his first start after recovering from a back injury -- scored in the 55th minute off a pass from a short corner by Owen Husselbeck as the lead ballooned to 2-0.

Huntington (6-0, 3-0 Suffolk II) put the game away three minutes later when Martinez sent a beautiful cross from the left side that Jeison Blanco one-timed to close the scoring.

"He’s a very key player," said Ulloa about Martinez. "He’s always scoring or assisting for his teammates and he’s given us a lot of help this year."

Only a goal by Spencer Mace (off a feed from Justin Altman) in the 80th minute for North Babylon (0-4-1, 0-3) prevented another Blue Devils’ shutout. Goalkeeper Daniel Alzate Rodrigo -- who played the game’s first 71 minutes -- entered the contest tied for first in Suffolk in shutouts (4). He had eight saves.

Huntington center back Jahmeer Sallet cleared a shot with five minutes to go in the first half on a blast by North Babylon’s Eric Martinez to keep the game scoreless. The Bulldogs had the better play in the first half and out-shot Huntington, 10-3.

"I felt like in the first half, I could have done a lot better," Martinez said. "I had to prove myself in the second half."