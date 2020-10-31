Ryan Rebetti gave the St. John the Baptist boys soccer team a big-time treat on Saturday afternoon.

The senior midfielder scored twice, including the go-ahead goal midway through the second half, to lift the Cougars to a 5-2 victory over Holy Trinity in a CHSAA matchup.

"I saw I had a gap, they gave me time, and my teammates did a good job of getting the ball to me," Rebetti said of his first goal, which gave SJB a 3-2 lead with 25:55 left. "I just put it on net, hoping for the best and got lucky."

Rebetti’s go-ahead goal came less than a minute after William Sanchez tied the score at 2 for Holy Trinity. It was a quick response for the Cougars (3-3) and one coach Nick Gallagher said showed him "a little something" about his team.

"They stayed within their heads and they really stayed within themselves," Gallagher added. "They came back from that, which is really good."

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead on Colin Spelman’s goal with just over 41 minutes left in the first half, St. John the Baptist struggled to pad the cushion. The Cougars controlled possession for much of the opening frame, but went into halftime tied at 1 as Holy Trinity’s Evan Glusic found the back of the net with 2:35 left.

"We talked about it at halftime, we’ve just got to keep on going," Gallagher said. "We were actually doing some things that were really good, it just wasn’t falling. We weren’t finishing."

Sparked by their discussion and a handful of halftime adjustments, St. John the Baptist hit its offensive stride in the second half. Michael Medina started the scoring with 34:34 left to make it 2-1, and while Holy Trinity (2-4) did its best to keep pace, Rebetti’s goal helped the Cougars seize control late.

"[Rebetti’s] been playing well, coming up big time when we need him," said defender Andrew Watson, who had a pair of assists. "He’s stepping up and making everyone rise to the occasion with him."

Rebetti notched his second goal with 18:09 remaining, while Sean Ronessi rounded out the scoring in the waning minutes.

Now, St. John the Baptist is hoping to build on its momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season, looking to make another playoff appearance.

"When we play together as a team and play the game right and see how we need to move the ball and connect on passes," Rebetti said, "we can play with anybody."