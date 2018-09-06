Ranking Long Island's top 10 boys soccer top teams rankings
1. Commack
Matt Cozetti leads a strong attack, while the defense had 11 clean sheets last season.
2. Chaminade
Ben Szemerenyi had 12 goals and 10 assists and Brendan Slattery scored 10 goals in 2017 for the three-time reigning CHSAA state champs.
3. Brentwood
The Indians are strong in the midfield and defense, led by back Kilmer Campos.
4. St. Anthony’s
William Greco will help lead the defense, while a dynamic front three will be tough to stop.
5. Center Moriches
The Red Devils return four starters from last year’s 21-0 state champions.
6. Garden City
The Trojans return eight starters from the team that won last year’s Class A Long Island championship.
7. Half Hollow Hills West
The Colts will play in Class A this season but return a number of key players from last year’s AA state finalists.
8. Smithtown West
Michael Hunsucker features a strong defense for a squad looking to get back to the county final.
9. Hauppauge
Shawn Coles is one of the top forwards on the Island, and had 18 goals and 11 assists in 2017.
10. Uniondale
Goalkeeper Endi Fernandez and converted midfielder Justin Wright will be key to the Knights ‘AA’ county title defense.
