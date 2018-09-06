Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Ranking Long Island's top 10 boys soccer top teams rankings

Brendan Slattery #9 of Chaminade is defended by

Brendan Slattery #9 of Chaminade is defended by Trevor Henderson #5 of Massapequa at Burns Park in Massapequa, New York on Saturday, Oct 7, 2017.  Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Print

1. Commack

Matt Cozetti leads a strong attack, while the defense had 11 clean sheets last season.

2. Chaminade

Ben Szemerenyi had 12 goals and 10 assists and Brendan Slattery scored 10 goals in 2017 for the three-time reigning CHSAA state champs.

3. Brentwood

The Indians are strong in the midfield and defense, led by back Kilmer Campos.

4. St. Anthony’s

William Greco will help lead the defense, while a dynamic front three will be tough to stop.

5. Center Moriches

The Red Devils return four starters from last year’s 21-0 state champions.

6. Garden City

The Trojans return eight starters from the team that won last year’s Class A Long Island championship.

7. Half Hollow Hills West

The Colts will play in Class A this season but return a number of key players from last year’s AA state finalists.

8. Smithtown West

Michael Hunsucker features a strong defense for a squad looking to get back to the county final.

9. Hauppauge

Shawn Coles is one of the top forwards on the Island, and had 18 goals and 11 assists in 2017.

10. Uniondale

Goalkeeper Endi Fernandez and converted midfielder Justin Wright will be key to the Knights ‘AA’ county title defense.

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

More high schools

Abby Meneses scored two goals on free kicks Abby Meneses scores twice to lead Commack
Danielle Zarcone discusses Smithtown West's offense following a Smithtown West's Danielle Zarcone talks win over Newfield
Sachem North's Jessica Nischio #18 and Commack's Katie Commack vs. Sachem North
On Friday, August 31, 2018, Grace Rosenberg, a Meet Grace Rosenberg, Long Beach girls volleyball's star setter
top 100 Top 100 LI football players for 2018
Christian Fredericks, of Lawrence, Marcus Velez, of Ward Meet Long Island's top 100 football players for 2018