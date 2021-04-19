Excuse Newfield’s Lorenzo Selini if he gets a little pumped up when he talks about the Wolverines’ offense.

"The way we play we move the ball around," he said, "we tire [opposing] teams down, and about 20 minutes into the second half we start picking them apart."

As Selini speaks he moves his hand and snaps his fingers occasionally. It’s almost as if the senior midfielder is a musician. (He said he played trumpet when he was younger.) A better description would be that Selini is the Newfield boys soccer team’s maestro. Well, the conductor was brilliant on his ending tune and encore on Monday.

Selini scored a pair of beautiful second-half goals as host Newfield remained unbeaten after a 3-0 win against No. 10 Ward Melville in a Suffolk AA quarterfinal at Selden Middle School.

Second-seeded Newfield (15-0) hosts No. 14 West Islip in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Wolverines coach Jamie Santiago praised Ward Melville (7-5-1) for its toughness and well-disciplined defense that surrendered only a first-half goal -- a beautiful pass from Brendan Maguire that was converted by Shane Siegel in the 22nd minute. But Santiago had a hunch about the second half.

"I knew we’d eventually break them," Santiago said. "I knew that Lorenzo would be the X-factor eventually. That’s what he does."

Selini scored his first goal from the top of the box on a laser just inside the near post in the 59th minute. He added a second on a similar shot in the 75th minute. The Hofstra-bound Selini has 16 goals and 12 assists this season.

Ward Melville goalkeeper Jack Jespersen was solid with 12 saves. Newfield’s Chris Cusimano (one save) recorded his 10th shutout of the season thanks to a solid defensive effort that included center backs Jay Alves and Nick Wilson, center defensive midfielder Gaven Oliveira and defenders Joe Fuentes and Joseph Cammarata.

"Without them," Selini said, "we wouldn’t be as strong as we are."

Newfield, which has outscored its opponents, 62-9, reached the Suffolk final in 2016 and 2018. Selini and company want a crack at bringing home the Wolverines’ first championship in boys soccer.

"It doesn’t matter [who we play]," Selini said. "We’re ready for anyone."

Hit it, maestro.