Brentwood boys soccer ranked No. 1 public school team in nation

Brentwood celebrates a goal during the NYSPHSAA boys

Brentwood celebrates a goal during the NYSPHSAA boys Soccer Championships in Middletown, NY on November 17, 2019. Credit: Allyse Pulliam /ALLYSE PULLIAM

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
After a perfect season culminated in a state championship, Brentwood boys soccer can now take its place as the best public school team in the nation.

The 22-0 Indians topped all public schools in the final USA Today Super 25 rankings, marking the second time the program has earned this honor. Brentwood finished third overall, behind private school powerhouses Saint Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) and St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, New Jersey). 

“It says a lot to get up there with the names on the list,” coach Ron Eden said. “It shows the strength and consistency of the program.”

Brentwood previously finished first in the nation, regardless of public or private affiliation, in 2008.

This season, they also topped all public schools nationally in the SIMA Fab 50 rankings. 

Brentwood won its fourth state title earlier this month after defeating Fairport, 4-0. All 40 players saw playing time in the final, where Alex Garcia, Juan Gomez, Sergio Ventura and Brandon Yanez scored.

Garcia was a standout on the Indians backline all season, and also scored the decisive penalty kick in the team’s Suffolk County final victory over Commack. From there, the Indians defeated Massapequa in the Long Island championship and Ossining in the state semifinals.

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

