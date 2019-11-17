TODAY'S PAPER
State Class AA final: Brentwood vs. Fairport

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Brentwood defeated Fairport, 4-0, in the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Fairport's Aidan Fish, left and Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin,
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Fairport's Aidan Fish, left and Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin, right try to gain possession of the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin heads the ball during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood fans cheer for their team during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood fans cheer for their team during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood celebrate their victory over Fairport in the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood celebrates its victory over Fairport in the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Alex Garcia, left and Fairport's Rorie Simpson,
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Alex Garcia, left and Fairport's Rorie Simpson, right try to gain possession of the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood celebrate their victory over Fairport in the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood celebrate its victory over Fairport in the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood fans cheer for their team during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood fans cheer for their team during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood celebrate their victory over Fairport in the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood celebrated its victory over Fairport in the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Middletown K9 officer Gambit attempts to play with
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Middletown K9 officer Gambit attempts to play with a ball that came out of play in front of him during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship between Brentwood and Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Daniel Mendez, left and Fairport's Alec Petocchi,
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Daniel Mendez, left and Fairport's Alec Petocchi, right pursue the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood waits for time to run out during
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood waits for time to run out during the NYSPHSAA Classs AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood celebrate their victory over Fairport in the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood celebrates its victory over Fairport in the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Alex Garcia clears the ball away from
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Alex Garcia clears the ball away from the net during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin, left and Fairport's Kevin Clifford,
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin, left and Fairport's Kevin Clifford, right, fight for the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood celebrates a goal during the NYSPHSAA boys
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood celebrates a goal during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood fans cheer for their team during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood fans cheer for their team duringthe NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood players block the goal during the NYSPHSAA
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood players block the net during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin heads the ball during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Remberto Ramirez tries to maintain possession of
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Remberto Ramirez tries to maintain possession of the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Edgar Argueta runs with the ball during
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Edgar Argueta runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Bryan Caballero kicks the ball during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Bryan Caballero kicks the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Edgar Argueta runs with the ball during
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Edgar Argueta runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Brentwood's Bryan Balcarcel kicks the ball during the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Brentwood's Bryan Balcarcel kicks the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class AA boys soccer championship against Fairport in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

