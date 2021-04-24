Gio Fabiano scored two goals, including the winner with eight seconds left in regulation, as host and top-seeded Carle Place won its third straight Class B title after a 2-1 win against No. 3 West Hempstead. Carle Place has now won seven of the last nine Nassau B championships.

"I honestly thought we were going into overtime," said Fabiano, a senior who finishes the season with nine goals. "But then I saw the ball come into the box, and I pushed forward."

Fabiano had noticed the West Hempstead goalkeeper had a wide base.

"I thought about just crushing it," he said, "but then I decided to place it five-hole."

Carle Place (8-3) had the wind at its back in the first half, but West Hempstead (5-4-2) scored 15 minutes into the first held to take a 1-0 lead.

West Hempstead, who went ahead on a goal by Jalen Jean, marked Fabiano well according to Carle Place coach Conor Reardon. So the Frogs first-year coach moved Fabiano to right midfield.

The move worked in aces, as Fabiano scored the equalizer on a rocket from the top of the box.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Big players score big goals in big spots," Reardon said. "Gio scored two, so I think that says enough about him."

Carle Place goalkeeper Jason Seligman made eight saves.

"I’m so happy for coach [Reardon] that we were able to win one for him in his first year, Fabiano said. "This win says so much for our program. The fact that we have won three straight is just an incredible feeling."