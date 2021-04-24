TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Gio Fabiano's last-second goal gives Carle Place the Nassau Class B boys soccer title

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com
Print

Gio Fabiano scored two goals, including the winner with eight seconds left in regulation, as host and top-seeded Carle Place won its third straight Class B title after a 2-1 win against No. 3 West Hempstead. Carle Place has now won seven of the last nine Nassau B championships.

"I honestly thought we were going into overtime," said Fabiano, a senior who finishes the season with nine goals. "But then I saw the ball come into the box, and I pushed forward."

Fabiano had noticed the West Hempstead goalkeeper had a wide base.

"I thought about just crushing it," he said, "but then I decided to place it five-hole."

Carle Place (8-3) had the wind at its back in the first half, but West Hempstead (5-4-2) scored 15 minutes into the first held to take a 1-0 lead.

West Hempstead, who went ahead on a goal by Jalen Jean, marked Fabiano well according to Carle Place coach Conor Reardon. So the Frogs first-year coach moved Fabiano to right midfield.

The move worked in aces, as Fabiano scored the equalizer on a rocket from the top of the box.

"Big players score big goals in big spots," Reardon said. "Gio scored two, so I think that says enough about him."

Carle Place goalkeeper Jason Seligman made eight saves.

"I’m so happy for coach [Reardon] that we were able to win one for him in his first year, Fabiano said. "This win says so much for our program. The fact that we have won three straight is just an incredible feeling."

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com

More high schools

Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire runs the sidelines during
Suffolk III football final: Sayville vs. Westhampton
Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire runs the sidelines during
Suffolk III football final: Sayville vs. Westhampton
Floyd QB LaDuke Harris connects for a 12
Suffolk Conference I football final: Floyd vs. Whitman
David Vides of Hicksville and Anthony Soria of
Photos: Hicksville vs. Oceanside boys soccer
MacArthur senior Alyssa Accordino is a soccer defensive
She is MacArthur's first female football player
County A Aidan Neilson from Deer Park and
Photos: Suffolk cross country championships
Didn’t find what you were looking for?