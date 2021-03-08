Everyone around Suffolk boys soccer — or Long Island, for that matter — knows the caliber of player that Amityville’s Jeremy Guardado truly is.

The senior forward had 21 goals and 14 assists during the 2019 season.

However, if teams choose to double Guardado, as Center Moriches did most of Monday night, Amityville has more than enough horses (and especially some young ones) to win just about any race.

Sophomore Cristopher Espinoza and Roberth Perez scored to break open a tie game and give visiting Amityville a season-opening 3-1 non-league win over Center Moriches in a matchup of premier Suffolk soccer programs.

"We try to fill in the gaps, but [Espinoza and Perez] are more than just role players," Amityville coach Mike Abbondondolo said. "On my club team [Amityville Cosmos], they are some of my leaders."

Espinoza converted a corner kick from sophomore Edwin Acosta (who also plays on the Cosmos, ranked 13th in the country, according to Abbondondolo) in the 38th minute to give Amityville a 2-1 lead.

Amityville, which is 39-1-1 in its last 41 games, added a goal in the 45th minute. Perez picked up a rebound in front off an initial shot from Cristian Escobar and scored to give his team a two-goal cushion.

"I was thinking be ready in case the ball comes off the goalkeeper," Perez said, "and that’s exactly what happened."

Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr was impressive with 12 saves.

Don’t be fooled by this super-group of sophomores — they’ve been there and done that for Amityville.

"We have a real good team," Escobar said. "We played a good amount last year, so we have lots of experience."

"The way they knocked the ball around was nice to watch, except that I was the opposing coach," Center Moriches’ Chris O’Brien said. "The way they play is the way we aspire to be."

The two teams boast two of the better programs around. Amityville won three Suffolk and Long Island Class A titles (2015, 2016, 2018) and a pair of state crowns in 2015 and 2018. Center Moriches was the Suffolk B champion from 2016-18, (including Long Island titles in 2017 and 2018). It also won a state title in 2017.

Amityville opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Guardado found David Rubio, who scored on a breakaway. But Center Moriches answered in the 24th minute as Anthony Samaniego found Michael Luongo, who used a gorgeous bicycle kick to tie it.

Amityville, however, did what it usually does: find ways to score and then press its opponents into submission.

"It’s the early days for sure," Abbondondolo said, "but it’s good to come out, look at various players in different formations and see what works."

On this night, just about everything did.