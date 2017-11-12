This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Center Moriches boys soccer win Class B state championship

Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton, right, and Thomas Luongo

Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton, right, and Thomas Luongo celebrate their second goal during a state Class B semifinal against Syracuse Westhill on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Middletown. Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

By John Boell  john.boell@newsday.com @JBoell_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Ben Hamilton had two goals and one assist, and Jack Wicks added two assists as Center Moriches blanked Ichabod Crane, 4-0, to win the state Class B boys soccer championship at Faller Field at Middletown High School on Sunday.

Eric Amaya had a goal and an assist, and Matt Alifano added a goal for Center Moriches (21-0). Goalkeeper Curtis Copenhaver made six saves in the win. Ichabod Crane finishes 20-1-1.

Center Moriches -- the only undefeated, untied boys soccer team on Long Island -- previously earned a state crown in 2009. Hamilton, a senior forward, ends the year with a Long Island-leading 40 goals and 60 points this season.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Massapequa won the state Class AA girls soccer Massapequa advances to state Class AA final
Bellmore JFK celebrates after beatting Hauppauge in the LI Class B final: Hauppauge vs. Bellmore JFK
Babylon's Jaclyn Portogallo, left, attampts to get the State Class B semifinal: Babylon vs. Rochester Aquinas
Members of the Massapequa Chiefs celebrate after Kate State Class AA girls soccer semifinal: Massapequa vs. Clarence
Owen Glascoe #88 of Massapequa, left, makes an Nassau I football semifinal: Massapequa vs. Freeport
Haley Holmes talked about her teammates after the Kings Park wins LI Class A girls volleyball title
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE