MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Ben Hamilton had two goals and one assist, and Jack Wicks added two assists as Center Moriches blanked Ichabod Crane, 4-0, to win the state Class B boys soccer championship at Faller Field at Middletown High School on Sunday.

Eric Amaya had a goal and an assist, and Matt Alifano added a goal for Center Moriches (21-0). Goalkeeper Curtis Copenhaver made six saves in the win. Ichabod Crane finishes 20-1-1.

Center Moriches -- the only undefeated, untied boys soccer team on Long Island -- previously earned a state crown in 2009. Hamilton, a senior forward, ends the year with a Long Island-leading 40 goals and 60 points this season.