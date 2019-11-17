Center Moriches fell to Skaneateles in double overtime, 1-0, in the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Skaneateles' Bradley Pendle, left is stopped by Center Moriches goalkeeper Colin Raupp, right, during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Michael Luongo heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Anthony Sundermann heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Liam O'Brien, left and Skaneateles' Andrew Moss, right, both head the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Liam Murphy kicks the ball down the field during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Skaneateles' Jose Englert, left, Center Moriches' Liam Burian, and Skaneateles' Jordan Deats, right, collide with each other during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.