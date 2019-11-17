TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

State Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Skaneateles

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Center Moriches fell to Skaneateles in double overtime, 1-0, in the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Byron Miguel-Perez runs with the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Skaneateles' Bradley Pendle, left is stopped by Center
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Skaneateles' Bradley Pendle, left is stopped by Center Moriches goalkeeper Colin Raupp, right, during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Michael Luongo heads the ball during
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Michael Luongo heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Anthony Sundermann heads the ball during
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Anthony Sundermann heads the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Liam O'Brien, left and Skaneateles' Andrew
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Liam O'Brien, left and Skaneateles' Andrew Moss, right, both head the ball during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' Liam Murphy kicks the ball down
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches' Liam Murphy kicks the ball down the field during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Skaneateles' Jose Englert, left Center Moriches' Liam Burian,
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Skaneateles' Jose Englert, left, Center Moriches' Liam Burian, and Skaneateles' Jordan Deats, right, collide with each other during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Center Moriches' goal keeper Colin Raupp defends the
Credit: Allyse Pulliam

Center Moriches goalkeeper Colin Raupp defends the goal during the NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer championship against Skaneateles in Middletown, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

