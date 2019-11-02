Suffolk Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Southampton
Center Moriches defeated Southampton, 3-1, in during the Suffolk Class B boys soccer final on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Diamond in the Pines.
MORE PHOTOS
Southold vs. Greenport photos Photos: Uniondale-Port Washington in the Nassau Class AA semis Westbury vs. Massapequa photos Smithtown West vs. Centereach photos Sayville vs. Hills West boys soccer Harborfields vs. ESM girls soccer photos Photo: North Babylon-Centereach in the Suffolk 'AA' playoffs Mepham vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Photos: ESM vs. Glenn in the Suffolk playoffs Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa in the Nassau Class AA playofs Photos: Commack vs. Connetquot in the Suffolk Class AA playoffs Bellport-Comsewogue boys soccer photos Garden City vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos West Islip vs. Northport girls soccer photos South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos Ward Melville-Floyd boys soccer photos Bellmore JFK vs. Jericho boys soccer photos Glenn-Hills West girls soccer photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.