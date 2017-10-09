Commack vs. Brentwood
Brentwood and Commack played to a 2-2 draw in a Suffolk boys soccer game on Monday.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Bay Shore vs. Northport girls soccer Bethpage vs. Lawrence Freeport vs. Oceanside Southampton vs. Center Moriches Centereach vs. Hills East Sachem East vs. Ward Melville Friends Academy vs. Oyster Bay Hills West vs. Sayville Glenn at Babylon Sayville at Kings Park girls volleyball Roosevelt vs. Roslyn boys soccer Deer Park vs. North Babylon girls soccer
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.