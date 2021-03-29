TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Westhampton goalie Alessandro Volpe punches the ball away
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Hauppauge vs. Westhampton

Print

Scenes from Hauppauge's victory over Westhampton in a Suffolk boys soccer match on Monday, March 29, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

OceansideÕs Dan Santos (15) passes the ball against Photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys soccer Whitmans Victor Vilorio Ortega is defended by Commacks Photos: Whitman vs. Commack boys soccer Mikayla Camp #37 of Syosset, left, looks to Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls soccer Bellport's Ka'Shaun Parrish (3) gets his helmet twisted Our top high school sports photos: March 2021 Central Islip's Geovanni Donis (13) and Brentwood's Daniel Photos: Brentwood vs. Central Islip boys soccer North Babylon's Orick Briscoe keeps the ball away Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon boys soccer Isabella Tedesco of North Shore (left) and Ashley Photos: North Shore vs. Calhoun girls soccer Elias Alvarado (1) of Roosevelt attempts to work Photos: Lynbrook vs. Roosevelt boys soccer Newfield midfielder Sonny Farrell and North Babylon defender Photos: North Babylon vs. Newfield boys soccer Smithtown East goalkeeper Talia Scheffer makes a save Photos: Smithtown East vs. Hills East girls soccer Daniel Doerrie #7 of of Half Hollow Hills Game photos: Hills West vs. East Islip East Meadow's Myla McLeod and Jenna Ruffini of Game photos: East Meadow vs. Farmingdale Brandon Rivas #7 of Massapequa, left, gets pressured Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr Islip's Madison Micheletti is defended by Harborfields' Petra Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr makes the save Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer Emma Madden #12 of South Side, right, tries Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer The Massapequa girls soccer team during their first Photos: Massapequa girls soccer starts practice for rescheduled season Chaminade midfielder Liam Russelman kicks the ball away Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade in the CHSAA final
Didn’t find what you were looking for?