TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

St. Dominic vs. Kellenberg

Print

Kellenberg defeated visiting St. Dominic, 4-0, in a CHSAA boys soccer match on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg gets in position to
Credit: James Escher

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg gets in position to shoot on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg gets in position

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg gets in position to shoot on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic aat Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg scores on a

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg scores on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg High School on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He netted the first two goals of the match in Kellenberg's 4-0 win.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg moves the ball

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg, left, races downfield

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg, left, races downfield as Dalyn Annunziata of St. Dominic pressures him during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jared Vignola #24 of Kellenberg, right, moves the

Jared Vignola of Kellenberg, right, moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg shoots to score

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg shoots to score his second goal on a breakway in the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jared Vignola #24 of Kellenberg, right, moves the

Jared Vignola of Kellenberg, right, moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Nicholas Arcabasso #11 of Kellenberg, left, moves the

Nicholas Arcabasso of Kellenberg, left, moves the ball through midfield as Andrew Gyeissler of St. Dominic pressures him during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

John Aivaliotis #0, St. Dominic goalie, makes a

John Aivalioti, St. Dominic goalie, makes a save during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against host Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Alex Scagnelli #15 of Kellenberg, left, heads the

Alex Scagnelli of Kellenberg, left, heads the ball away from Dalyn Annunziata of St. Dominic during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Alexander Cossu #13 of Kellenberg makes a header

Alexander Cossu of Kellenberg makes a header during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Adrian Nowak #99 of Kellenberg, left, takes the

Adrian Nowak of Kellenberg, left, takes the place of starting goalie Theodore Healy midway through the second half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Giancarlo Coppola #2 of Kellenberg makes a header

Giancarlo Coppola of Kellenberg makes a header during a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Andrew Gyeissler #13 of St. Dominic, right, heads

Andrew Gyeissler of St. Dominic, right, heads a ball away from Alex Scagnelli of Kellenberg during a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg High School on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

More high schools

St. Mary's Isabel Dendroso (left) and Daniella Cavallone Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. Dominic girls soccer
Kellenberg senior striker Jack Quinlan talks about his Kellenberg boys soccer notches shutout win
Kellenberg, SJB players and coaches discuss CHSAA girls tennis match
Julia Davi of St. John the Baptist returns Photos: SJB vs. Kellenberg girls tennis
Kellenberg and Sacred Heart tied, 1-1, in CHSAA Kellenberg, Sacred Heart tie in CHSAA girls soccer
St. Anthony's junior midfielder Emily Riggins talks about St. Anthony's girls soccer stays undefeated
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search