Kellenberg defeated visiting St. Dominic, 4-0, in a CHSAA boys soccer match on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg gets in position to shoot on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg gets in position to shoot on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic aat Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan #10 of Kellenberg scores on a breakaway during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg High School on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He netted the first two goals of the match in Kellenberg's 4-0 win.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg, left, races downfield as Dalyn Annunziata of St. Dominic pressures him during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jared Vignola of Kellenberg, right, moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jack Quinlan of Kellenberg shoots to score his second goal on a breakway in the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Jared Vignola of Kellenberg, right, moves the ball downfield during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Nicholas Arcabasso of Kellenberg, left, moves the ball through midfield as Andrew Gyeissler of St. Dominic pressures him during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

John Aivalioti, St. Dominic goalie, makes a save during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against host Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Alex Scagnelli of Kellenberg, left, heads the ball away from Dalyn Annunziata of St. Dominic during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Alexander Cossu of Kellenberg makes a header during the first half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Adrian Nowak of Kellenberg, left, takes the place of starting goalie Theodore Healy midway through the second half of a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Giancarlo Coppola of Kellenberg makes a header during a CHSAA boys soccer game against St. Dominic at Kellenberg on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.