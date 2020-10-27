TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
St. John the Baptist players huddle before a
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

St. John the Baptist vs. Kellenberg

Print

Kellenberg defeated visiting St. John the Baptist, 1-0, in a CHSAA boys soccer match on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

MORE PHOTOS

Nicholas Arcabasso #11 of Kellenberg, left, moves the Photos: St. Dominic vs. Kellenberg boys soccer St. Mary's Isabel Dendroso (left) and Daniella Cavallone Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. Dominic girls soccer St Anthony's Daniela Monzon (8) looks to get Photos: St. Anthony's vs. SJB girls soccer Kellenberg's Caitriona Smith defends against Sacred Heart's Beth Photos: Sacred Heart vs. Kellenberg girls soccer St. Anthonys Olivia Perez shoots against Sacred Heart Sacred Heart vs. St. Anthony's girls soccer St. John the Baptist's Meghan White and Sarah Kellenberg vs. SJB girls soccer Jakob Friedman of St. Anthony's, right, makes a Photos: Practicing in a pandemic with St. Anthony's boys soccer The girls soccer team warms up during St. Photos: Practicing in a pandemic with St. Anthony's girls soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search