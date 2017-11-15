TODAY'S PAPER
Boys Soccer

Nassau vs. Suffolk Exceptional Senior Soccer Classic

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the two Nassau vs. Suffolk Exceptional Senior Soccer Classic all-star games on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Suffolk's Jose Martinez of Lindenhurst plays the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Suffolk's Jose Martinez of Lindenhurst plays the ball in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Justin Maldonado of Glen Cove plays the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Justin Maldonado of Glen Cove plays the ball in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Suffolk's David Velasquez of Eastport-South Manor and Nassau's
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Suffolk's David Velasquez of Eastport-South Manor and Nassau's Taner Ceylan of Lynbrook play the ball in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Ryan Catalano of Island Trees and Suffolk's
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Ryan Catalano of Island Trees and Suffolk's Lawrence Ekert of Shoreham-Wading River play the ball during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Suffolk's Gio Fiore of Floyd and Nassau's Ryan
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Suffolk's Gio Fiore of Floyd and Nassau's Ryan Stevens of Port Washington play the ball in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Dennis Mejia of Oyster Bay makes a
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Dennis Mejia of Oyster Bay makes a save in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Stephan Padilla of Carle Place plays the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Stephan Padilla of Carle Place plays the ball in the first half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Jelson Bonilla of Glen Cove plays the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Jelson Bonilla of Glen Cove plays the ball in the second half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Suffolk's Aidan McEnery of Sayville makes a save
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Suffolk's Aidan McEnery of Sayville makes a save in the second half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

Nassau's Liam Ireland of Wantagh plays the ball
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nassau's Liam Ireland of Wantagh plays the ball in the second half during the boys soccer all-star game between Suffolk Blue 1 and Nassau Red 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Diamond in the Pines.

