After a scoreless regulation, both the Lindenhurst and Connetquot boys soccer teams were looking for a hero in overtime on Saturday.

Luckily for Lindenhurst, it has a star -- Matthew Star, who proved worthy of his surname.

The senior center midfielder chested in the golden-goal winner off a mad scramble in front with 2:24 left in the first overtime as the host Bulldogs defeated Connetquot, 1-0, in a hard-fought Suffolk II boys soccer game at Lindenhurst Middle School.

"It was just mass chaos in front," said Star, who also scored the winner on Tuesday against Ward Melville. "The ball came up to my chest and all I could do was push it at the net. We’ll take it."

Lindenhurst (4-0, 3-0 Suffolk II) seemed to tire late in the second half, but Connetquot (3-1-1, 1-1-1 Suffolk II) could not take advantage.

However, Lindy geared up in the first, 10-minute golden goal overtime period. (If it had remained scoreless, the teams would have played a second, 10-minute period. First team that scores, wins.)

"I felt like they had a shot, and then we had a shot," Lindenhurst coach Joe Riemma said. "We were just hoping one would go in and it would be for us."

It all started when Lindy’s throw-in specialist, Jack Mazzioti, sent a beautiful long throw into a crowded box with less than three minutes left in the first OT.

Connetquot goalkeeper Tyler Moore was able to get a hand on the ball, but it fell to the ground. The ball was kicked around and finally reached Gavin Foster, who connected with Star. The 6-2 center defensive midfielder used his chest to put home the winner.

Both goalkeepers were solid throughout the tight match. Moore had 10 saves and Lindy’s Vincent Graff had eight saves to force overtime. Midfielder Kevin Johnson was outstanding for Connetquot.

"I feel today you saw the two best teams in the county," said Riemma, a Lindy Class of 1989 grad and former player. "Myself and assistant coach Rob Moore [a 1988 grad] bleed for Lindy. . . . We have a lot of young guys, and they’re just learning the Bulldog mentality."

Riemma has big aspirations for Star, who is starting to be recruited by colleges.

"He is technically so sound for us at center midfield," Riemma said. "He’s smart with the ball, and he’s very talented. I wish he’d shoot more . . . but I really feel like this is his year."

To be a Star.