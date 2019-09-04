Julian Castellanos, Glenn, F, Sr.

Had seven goals and nine assists to help lead Glenn to an unbeaten regular season in 2018.

Danny Conigliaro, MacArthur, F, Sr.

Scored 10 goals last season, which is second most among returning players in Nassau.

Peter Detolla, Northport, F, Sr.

Scored 12 goals and had four assists last season.

Joe Griffin, Garden City, G, Sr.

In addition to elite work in goal (165 saves since 2017), he is also adept with the ball at his feet.

Owen Heaney, Garden City, F, Sr.

Leads the Trojans' frontline and had eight goals and 16 assists last season.

Danny Kelleher, South Side, G, Sr.

Has made 198 saves over the past two seasons, and also boasts an elite throw.

Pierce Infuso, Bellmore JFK, M, Sr.

Versatile defensive midfielder is a Hofstra commit who helped the Cougars to the playoffs last season.

Noah Lavrenchik, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

Scored seven goals and added six assists last season.

Michael Luongo, Center Moriches, D, Jr.

Leader of a Red Devils team that won the Suffolk B championship last season.

Dylan McCrary, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

Reads the field well to neutralize opposing playmakers.

Jordan Miller, Jericho, M, Sr.

Had eight goals and four assists last season.

Richard Morel, Whitman, F, Jr.

Led the county champions in goals with 14 last season.

Daniel Palencia, Southold, F, Jr.

Scored 14 goals for the Suffolk C finalists last season.

Wilfredo Perez, Roosevelt, M, Sr.

Skilled midfielder served as a playmaker for Roosevelt last season.

Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla, Lawrence, F, Sr.

One of Long Island's most dynamic players, scored 15 goals and had six assists last season.

Erick Radtke, North Babylon, F, Sr.

Had nine goals and three assists last season.

Lorenzo Selini, Newfield, M, Jr.

Led Suffolk with 21 assists and also scored eight goals to help Newfield reach the county finals.

Brendan Tomlinson, Chaminade, D, Sr.

Athletic center back leads the backline for the reigning CHSAA champions.

Justin Weinert, Division, M, Sr.

Controlled the middle of the field and scored eight goals last season.

Benjamin Witover, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Playmaker paced the Patriots with 11 assists last season.