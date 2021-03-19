Newsday's annual list of the top boys soccer players across Long Island high schools, listed alphabetically.

Jay Alves, Newfield, D, Sr.

He anchors the back for the Wolverines. The 6-2 defender, who is committed to Albany, had four goals and two assists last season.

David Atencia, Malverne/East Rockaway, F, Jr.

A creative, speedy, attacking striker whose ability to get the jump on defenders gives him a nose for the net. Atencia finished with nine goals and three assists last season.

Ronaldo Atencia, Malverne/East Rockaway, CM, Sr.

He is a highly intelligent and detailed leader who finished with three goals and 10 assists last year. The team captain and Columbia University commit is a field general and is almost always able to find an open teammate or make the right play.

Tyler Axelsen, Harborfields, F, Jr.

He had 10 goals and three assists as a sophomore despite often being marked by two defenders. Axelsen is a true playmaker who is a strong and smart offensive threat with great confidence and poise with the ball.

Scott Bayardelle, Manhasset, F, Jr.

He is described as a "freak athlete . . . can play any position on the field" by his coach, Mark Giardino. Bayardelle had 12 goals and two assists last season and can beat opponents in different ways.

TJ Bernhard, William Floyd, D, Sr.

He is the anchor for the Colonials’ back line. The 6-2 Bernhard had four goals and eight assists last season for Floyd.

Anthony Bileddo, Carle Place, CM, Sr.

A facilitator from the central midfield who has the ability to control the pace of play on both ends. Bileddo had seven goals and six assists for the two-time defending Nassau B champs.

Antonio Biscardi, North Babylon, GK, Jr.

He is one of the top young ’keepers on the Island. Biscardi will need to control the back if the Bulldogs are to be contenders in the ultra-competitive Suffolk League II.

Anthony Bonilla, Hicksville, CB, Sr.

He is a physical defender who can contribute just as much offense (eight goals) as he can defense (Conference AA-I Defensive Player of the Year). Bonilla is also dominant on set pieces.

Jonathan Bragoli, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Sr.

He had 10 goals and seven assists last season. Bragoli, a four-year starter, scored the winning goal vs. Hills East during the Colts’ 2017 state finalist run.

Orick Briscoe, North Babylon, F, Sr.

He is the Bulldogs’ top returning goal-scorer (9) from last season. Briscoe will be counted on to pick up the scoring slack after the graduation of North Bab’s top two scorers who totaled 27 goals.

Austin Brown, Jericho, D/F, Sr.

He is an aggressive player with great speed who will be switching to forward after playing left back last season.

Vincenzo Buffolino, Seaford, CM, Sr.

He had three goals and four assists last season. The St. Joseph’s (L.I.) commit and team captain is a technically skilled defender who displays great vision, decision making, leadership and the ability to add offense for the Vikings.

Joshua Cabahug, Herricks, F, Sr.

He is a quick, dynamic and creative attacker who wants the ball and is always looking to find a lane to the cage. Cabahug had 12 goals and six assists last season.

Jack Cacioppo, Manhasset, M, Sr.

He had eight goals and 10 assists with five of the goals either tying or winning games. Cacioppo is Manhasset’s primary playmaker who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

Nick Cardinali, Island Trees, CM, Sr.

The team captain finished with two goals and four assists last season and plays a strong defensive-minded game that allows him to control the game around him, putting his team in great position on the field.

Christian Castro, New Hyde Park, F, Sr.

He had nine goals and four assists last year. According to his coach, Daniel Cinelli, Castro is returning "definitely in top form" for a Gladiators team that went 10-0-4 last season.

Joe Cerrato, Mineola, D, Jr.

He is a relentless defender with high-end vision and versatility who is often tasked with covering the other team’s best scorer.

Angel Chavez, Wheatley, F, Sr.

He was the Nassau Conference AB4 Offensive MVP. Chavez finished with 17 goals and six assists in 2019 and looks to be a top scorer in Nassau this season.

Gavin Conboy, Babylon, D, Sr.

He anchors the back for the Panthers. Babylon coach Dennis McGovern said about his center back: "We go . . . as Gavin Conboy goes."

Dan Costello, Northport, M, Sr.

He has led the Tigers in assists the last two seasons. Costello is committed to playing at SUNY Oneonta next season.

Kevin Cruz, Westbury, F, Jr.

He had 11 goals and four assists last season for a young Green Dragons squad that made it to the county semifinals for the first time in program history. Cruz was one of the top scorers in Nassau AA last season.

Thomas de Menezes, Lynbrook, D, Sr.

He is a strong, physical defender who can dominate the back line while also being in the air to help on the offensive end.

Marco Derily, Friends Academy, F/M, Jr.

He is always a constant threat due to his speed and is his team’s most dependable and go-to option on offense. Derily had six goals and three assists last season.

Caden Dragelin, West Islip, D, Sr.

He is a true center back — tough, fast, gritty and wins nearly all 50-50 ball situations. The 6-1 Dragelin sees the field well from the back and is an anchor for the Lions’ D.

Frank Echeverria, Lawrence, CB, Jr.

The leader of the aggressive Golden Tornadoes defense has the footwork and skill-set to help out on the offensive end. Echeverria has the physical edge needed to succeed on the defensive end.

Kesiena Emegbo, Hempstead, CM, Jr.

He is a quick, strong player with an elite level of acceleration for his size (5-2, 110 pounds), who has great vision. Emegbo is a captain who seems ready to take the next step after finishing with seven goals and nine assists last season.

Cristian Escobar, Amityville, CB/CM, Sr.

He is Amityville’s leader in the back. The 6-foot captain and three-year varsity player is being recruited by a handful of D-I programs.

Giovanni Fabiano, Carle Place, F, Sr.

He is an offensive dynamo and playmaker. Fabiano scored 22 goals and had 10 assists en route to being named Nassau Conference AB4 Player of the Year.

Eric Famularo, Sayville, D, Sr.

He has 10 goals and four assists the past two seasons combined. Famularo is expected to anchor the central defense for the Golden Flashes.

Brandon Figueroa, Uniondale, CM, Sr.

He helped lead his team to the AA final against Massapequa. Figueroa has great vision, excels at ballhandling and has the ability to add offense (a goal and three assists) from his central midfield position.

Sean Fitzgerald, Smithtown West, M, Sr.

He often finds the pass most players cannot, coach A.J. Gercke said. Fitzgerald has great vision, a superior touch and is a high-IQ player.

Andrew Gallego, Valley Stream Central, F, Sr.

He had 13 goals and three assists last season and was one of the top scorers in Nassau.

Jack Gallery, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

He scored 10 goals in 10 games after starting last season as a defender. Gallery tallied two goals in the league championship clincher vs. Deer Park and the winner in a playoff victory vs. Northport.

Colin Gervasi, Carey, CB, Jr.

He is the anchor of the Seahawks' defense. Gervasi is a fast, highly skilled defender whose ball skills allow him to distribute well from the back line.

Juan Gomez, Brentwood, M, Jr.

He was a big part of Brentwood’s 2019 state championship run. Coach Ron Eden says that Gomez is one of the "top five players in the state."

Sam Gonzaga, Bellport, M, Sr.

He is one of nine returning starters for a tough Clippers squad. Gonzaga is a 6-2 midfielder who committed to play at the College of Staten Island.

Jesse Greissman, Half Hollow Hills East, M, Jr.

Had 12 goals last season as a defensive center-midfielder. The plucky junior is tactically and technically strong on the ball, as well as a leader, with great vision and good ball control, who keeps things moving in the flow of the game.

Jeremy Guardado, Amityville, M, Sr.

He is in his fifth year on the varsity. The talented senior, who is Suffolk’s top returning scorer with 21 goals and 14 assists in 2019, moves from forward to center midfielder this season.

Connor Guercia, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

He had eight assists last season from his center defensive midfielder position. Should be a stalwart in the middle for a tough Wildcats club.

Kyle Hanner, Longwood, M/D, Sr.

He anchors wherever he patrols, whether he’s at center fullback or center defensive midfield. The SUNY Oswego signee and captain hopes to guide the Lions in a tough Suffolk League I.

Matthew Heinowitz, Great Neck North, GK, Sr.

The 5-11 captain and SUNY Plattsburgh commit is one of the best goalies on Long Island, finishing second in Nassau in saves (89) and often coming up clutch on penalties against top competition. A vocal leader and "the rock" of the team.

Austin Henglein, Wantagh, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity midfielder is highly skilled and earned All-Conference as a sophomore before missing almost all of last season with a knee injury. A team captain, the top scholar-athlete is a heady player.

Tim Hug, Hauppauge, D, Sr.

Led team with 10 goals as a defender. Hug had a magical scoring run in the 2019 playoffs, including the tying goal in the quarterfinals, the winner in OT of the semifinals and assisted on the winner in the A final.

Joe Imbro, Island Trees, D/M, Sr.

On a team that allowed a single goal in its final seven games, he is a player who "has a way of dominating a game defensively," winning most challenges and then moving from defense to offense seamlessly.

Andre Insalaco, Westhampton, F, Jr.

Had 13 goals as a sophomore and he scored eight goals in the Hurricanes’ first four games this season. The talented junior has made a name for himself with his aggressive and fast-paced play.

Brett Kelly, Hauppauge, D, Sr.

He is a "lockdown defender," according to coach Jamie Edson. Kelly will mark the opposing team's best player every game, Edson added.

Sebastian Koch, Whitman, M, Sr.

He had five goals and five assists last season. Koch is composed with the ball, which helps the Wildcats move the ball quickly from the back to an attacking offense.

Nikola Kovacevic, Commack, D, Sr.

He is a 6-4 "physical monster," according to coach Dave Moran. Kovacevic dominates all aspects of the game, seemingly never loses a header, and is dangerous on all set pieces.

Dominic Laganese, Clarke, M, Sr.

He has played almost every position for the Rams except goalkeeper. The four-year starter and senior captain is a big reason why Clarke went from one win his freshman year to a playoff team by last season.

Brandon Leal, Longwood, M, Sr.

He scored nine goals last season. The senior captain will be counted on to lead a hungry Longwood team looking to improve upon a three-win campaign.

Adam Lesniewski, Lindenhurst, D, Jr.

He is the "kind of defender no one wants to play," according to coach Joe Riemma. The 6-2 center back is poised on the ball and very calm under pressure, not to mention "strong as an ox."

Jake Levy, Jericho, GK, Sr.

He was the Class A MVP last season and led Nassau in both saves (151) and shutouts (11). Levy is one of the best goalies on Long Island.

Evan Lodie, West Islip, M, Sr.

He possesses exceptional speed with the ball and can score from anywhere on the field. According to coach Eddie Pieron, his senior "has great vision and plays the game the right way."

Michael Luongo, Center Moriches, M, Sr.

He anchors the midfield for Center Moriches, but he can also come forward as evidenced by his 16 goals in the 2019 season. Luongo, who signed with Hofstra, was the Suffolk Small School (Bill Lown) Player of the Year last season.

Dario Maricevic, Commack, GK, Sr.

He was the League II Goalie of the Year last season. The Stony Brook commit is the top returning goalkeeper in Suffolk with 12 shutouts last season.

Jackson Masters, Commack, F, Sr.

He had 12 goals and 10 assists last season. The dynamic playmaker is dangerous on and off the ball and can score and pass, making him a dual threat.

Conor McGovern, Kings Park, D, Sr.

He is a four-year starter and two-year captain. McGovern, who is committed to VMI, will control the back for the Kingsmen this season.

Matthew McGovern, East Hampton, M, Sr.

He is a technically sound player who is strong with both feet. McGovern has solid vision and is a good distributor of the ball, who at 6-2, is also brought up on set pieces.

Jack Montalvo, Patchogue-Medford, D, Sr.

He had three goals and four assists at center back last season. The LIU commit is the "heart and soul of Patchogue-Medford," according to coach Tim Trava.

Vincenzo Montefusco, MacArthur, F, Sr.

A crafty finisher who is good in the air and can beat opponents with speed. Montefusco had 15 goals and two assists last season.

Andrew Moon, Syosset, D, Sr.

He had two goals and an assist and will be captain this year. Moon is a confident, tough defender with excellent speed.

Chris Morandi, Mineola, M, Sr.

He had 11 goals, seven assists last season. Morandi is a dynamic playmaker and scorer who is entering his second year of captaincy.

Richard Morel, Whitman, F, Sr.

He has 28 goals and 10 assists in his Wildcats’career. Coach John DiGiacomo calls the Marist College commit "one of the premier strikers on the Island."

Kelbis Moreno, Brentwood, D, Sr.

He is Brentwood’s Swiss army knife. Moreno anchors the back line for his squad, but he can play almost anywhere for a deep Brentwood team.

Cole Nevins, Syosset, GK, Jr.

He is one of the top goaltenders in Nassau County. Nevins had 105 saves, three shutouts and an assist last season.

Christian O’Hara, North Shore, F, Sr.

He had five goals last season and played club soccer for Hota Bavaria. O’Hara played midfield last season and is being recruited by a handful of Division I schools.

Daniel Palencia, Southold, F/M, Sr.

He had 15 goals and two assists last season. The three-year starter should be a spark for Southold this season.

Nick Pepe, Bethpage, GK, Sr.

He had 81 saves and six shutouts in 2019. Pepe should be one of the top goalies in Nassau this season.

Maxx Peters, Valley Stream North, M/F, Soph.

He is a two-way player who had two goals and five assists last season. Peters is looking to play a more attacking role this year with his great vision and an excellent shot.

Jack Pinnata, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, CM, Sr.

He had four goals and an assist last season. The SUNY Cortland commit is a captain who is technically better and physically stronger than he was a year ago.

Tadeusz Polkosnik, Valley Stream Central, M, Sr.

He had eight goals and six assists last year. Polkosnik will control the middle of the field and be a threat up top for the Eagles

Eric Ponieman, Herricks, CM, Sr.

The Lafayette College commit is a skilled playmaker who has excellent ball skills, can read plays and control the flow of a match. Ponieman had 10 goals and nine assists last season.

Francesco Posillico, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Sr.

He is a three-year starter for the Colts. Posillico is a free-kick specialist with a deadly left foot and amazing accuracy in tight spaces.

Nick Prime, Garden City, F, Sr.

The dynamic Bucknell commit had six goals and seven assists last season and can create for others and finish chances.

Colin Raupp, Center Moriches, GK, Sr.

He was the Suffolk Goalkeeper of the Year last season. The George Washington University signee had 11 shutouts for CM a season ago.

Joe Raso, East Islip, F, Sr.

He had 13 goals a season ago. Raso, a SUNY Oneonta commit, is EI’s captain and returning team MVP and a monster for opposing defenses to deal with.

Patrick Reddy, Carey, CB/F, Jr.

He is a tall, fast center back who has the ability to play forward (last season he had four goals and two assists). The solid finisher returns to center back this year.

Vinnie Rodriguez, Mineola, GK, Sr.

He had eight shutouts last season and was named the Nassau A-III Defensive Player of the Year.

Jonathon Salguero, Wyandanch, M/F, Jr.

He had 11 goals and 10 assists last season. Salguero is the spark of the Wyandanch offense who provides chances for his teammates, but also has great finishing skills around the net himself.

Mario Salguero, William Floyd, M, Sr.

He scored in all but two games last season and put up 17 goals and eight assists. Salguero, who has a Queensboro FC pro contract offer, according to WF coach Paul Paniccia, is a consistent scorer with great vision.

Matthew Salinas, Glen Cove, M/F, Jr.

He is a two-way player who can contribute on offense (nine goals, four assists) and defense (played half of last season on the defensive line). A very efficient, multifaceted player

Diego Saravia, West Babylon, F, Sr.

He scored half (11) of his team’s 22 goals last season and added four assists. Should be one of the top playmakers in Suffolk A this season.

Michael Savella, Massapequa, CB, Sr.

He has played in every game the last two seasons and was the 2018 Nassau AA MVP. Savella, who has committed to Hofstra, led Massapequa to back-to-back AA championship game appearances, including a crown in 2019.

Aidan Sawczyk, Northport, CB, Sr.

He quarterbacks the entire Tigers defense. The 5-9 center back is committed to playing at the College of Staten Island.

Andrew Schneider, Garden City, F, Sr.

He had 12 goals and two assists and is a dynamic forward who can adjust to the pace of play, whether it be in the center or out wide, creating or finishing plays,

Lorenzo Selini, Newfield, M, Sr.

He is one of Suffolk’s top returning scorers from the 2019 season with 12 goals and 11 assists. Selini, who is committed to Hofstra, leads a loaded Wolverines squad in AA.

Andrew Sichiani, Port Washington, D/CB, Sr.

He is a third-year captain and one of the Vikings’ fastest players. That speed allows Sichiani to win most 50-50 challenges while rarely being beaten from his position by an opponent.

Adrian Sierzega, Valley Stream South, D, Sr.

He is a big, strong athlete with good field vision. Sierzega has the ability to anticipate and make plays on the field from his sweeper position.

Anthony Sunderman, Center Moriches, D, Sr.

He runs the show along the back line for Center Moriches. The talented senior can mark an opponent’s best player and keep them quiet.

Matteo Sweet, Shoreham-Wading River, F, Sr.

He had nine goals and five assists last season. Sweet is a four-year varsity player and one of the more effective strikers in Suffolk A.

Dylan Theirwechter, Islip, GK, Sr.

He has 13 career shutouts for the Buccaneers. The fourth-year player posted a 1.27 goals-against average last season.

Brian Rivas Torres, Westbury, CM, Jr.

He had four goals and six assists last year. Rivas Torres is part of a nucleus of 10 of 11 starters who return for the Green Dragons.

Luciano Tuo, Glen Cove, M, Sr.

A player with international experience in Argentina and Spain who through excellent ball control and precise passing controls the pace of play. The team captain had three goals and three assists last season.

Richard Tylar, Smithtown West, D, Sr.

He is a staple on West’s back line. Tylar is "fast, intelligent and good on the ball [and] his ability to read the game" anchored the West defense, according to coach A.J. Gercke.

Edison Arias Velasquez, Westbury, F, Jr.

He had five goals and five assists last season and paired with teammate Kevin Cruz to form one of the top 1-2 scoring punches in Nassau.

Gabe Viera, Lawrence, F, Jr.

A natural goal-scorer who can slow the game down and finish in the offensive end. He is primed for a breakout year with a larger role after finishing with seven goals and five assists last season.

Zach Ward, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

He is a strong defender and the leader of the Ward Melville defense. The 6-2 Ward is a three-year starter and SUNY Oswego commit who provides a strong, physical presence and intelligent play out of the back.

Marcos Yang, Jericho, D, Sr.

He is a shutdown defender with speed and skill who can contribute on offense (one goal, three assists in 2019). Yang is committed to NYU.

Leo Zelaya, Copiague, F/M, Sr.

Had seven goals and three assists in 11 games in 2019. Zelaya faces constant bracketing and double-teams from opposing defenses and still thrives for the Eagles.