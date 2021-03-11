Colin Mushorn and the Massapequa boys soccer team received a welcome sight when they stepped onto the field Thursday afternoon for their first game action in 16 months.

Parents and fans, 30 to 40 of them, sat socially distanced in the bleachers and stood along the railing.

With his mom in attendance, Mushorn helped guide his team to victory.

His cross from the right end line 16 minutes into the game found the left foot of Brandon Rivas, who flicked home the lone goal of the match in Massapequa’s 1-0 win over Syosset at Berner Middle School in the teams’ Nassau Conference AA-II opener.

"It’s just awesome, she’s always my number one supporter. It was great seeing her there along with the other parents," Mushorn said. "I’m extremely glad to be back, doing what I love."

"It was a proud mom moment," Denise Mushorn said. "These kids have given up so much over the last year, and to be able to see Colin playing with his senior friends for the last time is a great thing."

Cole Nevins made seven saves for Syosset, including two point-blank saves to keep the score at 1-0. Massapequa goalkeeper Matthew Siemion wasn’t tested much and made four saves.

Mushorn, a right back, was all over the field for Massapequa. He took almost every throw-in and free kick, and made sure he hustled back on defense to prevent a potential Syosset attack.

"It’s part of the fun, chasing down players and getting that tackle to take the ball away. It’s a big adrenaline rush," Mushorn said. "I’m definitely a natural defender, but I like pushing up the field and getting those crosses in. Every once in a while, I get a good shot on net."

The defending Nassau Class AA champions waited a while to get back on the pitch. The last time they all played together was in the Long Island championship on Nov. 10, 2019, in a 3-2 loss to Brentwood.

"Last year I didn’t really get a chance to play too much because we had a really good squad," Rivas said. "It feels great to contribute and have a more important role this year."

Mushorn is one of three captains for Massapequa. Although this won’t be his final season, he recognizes that for some of his fellow teammates, it is.

"We are playing for our seniors. I want to give them the best year possible and hopefully get to that county championship again," the junior said. "This season is for them honestly, and there’s nobody else I’d want to play and win with."