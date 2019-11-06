After an upset loss in last year’s county championship, Matthew Prusan and his Massapequa teammates promised each other they would finish the job this season.

On Wednesday, they kept that promise.

Sean McBrien, Prusan and Stephen Kirtyan scored second-half goals to lead No. 1 Massapequa to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Uniondale in the Nassau Class AA boys soccer championship Wednesday evening at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

The Chiefs (15-2-1) advance to the Long Island championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Farmingdale State College, where they will play the winner of Thursday’s Brentwood-Commack match.

“Last year, it was very disappointing to get this far and then ultimately lose, especially on the way we lost,” Prusan said of the loss to Port Washington in the 2018 final. “This year, we wanted to make sure that wasn’t happening again. It was a promise we all made to each other before the start of the season.”

The Massapequa defense has been instrumental to keeping that pact, as it has only allowed one goal in its last eight matches and has kept four consecutive clean sheets. On Wednesday, it held Uniondale (8-4-4) to four shots on goal.

“I say it all the time. We built this team from the back up,” Massapequa coach Matt Burke said. “They've all played great. Owen McGarrity, Mike Savella, Connor Curran, Sean McBrien are rocks back there. And Justin Jahrsdoerfer made an unbelievable save in the first half that kept us in it.”

Both defenses were up to the task in the first half before McBrien got the breakthrough on a scramble in front of goal a little over a minute into the second half.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was honestly just hard work,” McBrien said. “The ball was bouncing everywhere. I just had to get a toe on it. It was the best moment of my life, probably. After last year, it was great to come back here and get a win.”

After Prusan scored off a set piece in the 52nd minute, Kirtyan scored with 19 minutes remaining to put the game away.

“I feel like that goal secured it,” Kirtyan said. “That’s three they would have had to get. And our defense has been locking up everybody. They’ve brought us this far and without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”