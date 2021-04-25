If John Scarlata had been on any other boys soccer team other than Garden City, he probably would have played a lot more the previous few seasons.

Even his own coach, Paul Cutter, says so. But Scarlata is taking full advantage of every chance he gets this season. Sunday was no different.

The senior forward produced a goal and two assists as host and top-seeded Garden City shut out No. 4 Mineola, 5-0, in a Nassau Class A boys soccer semifinal.

"He’s a highly motivated kid and a great athlete," Cutter said of Scarlata. "He didn’t really play as much last season because he had some guys ahead of him. He’s waited for his opportunity, and he’s grabbed it with both hands and he’s capitalized."

Andrew Schneider, one of five Garden City players to score, added an assist.

Garden City (13-0) faces the winner of Sunday night’s other semifinal between No. 10 Great Neck North and No. 6 Glen Cove for the championship on Wednesday. It will be the fourth straight Nassau final for Garden City, which last captured a title in 2017, when it reached the state semifinal.

A corner kick from Scarlata reached James Costello, who smashed a header into the back of the net in the fifth minute to open the scoring. Scarlata converted a feed from Schneider in the 16th minute to make it 2-0.

Mineola (9-1-3), which was in search of its first Nassau title since 2005, settled down and trailed by two goals at the half. Garden City was just getting started, though.

Nick Prime turned and blasted a rocket into the net in the 45th minute for a 3-0 lead. Scarlata then returned the favor and set up Schneider in the 55th minute and the rout was on. Connor Eschmann added the final tally off an assist from Houston Kufs with 7:31 remaining in the game.

The only question left was if Garden City — which has allowed just two goals the entire season — would keep another clean sheet? Thanks to defenders Costello, Ryan Buccellato, Christian Pica, Brendan Haggerty, Bobby Seel, Chase Palmer and goalkeeper Sam Ryan (three saves), the answer was a resounding yes.

"Every game we’re just trying to stay perfect," Costello said. "We don’t want to make any mistakes."

Now the Trojans are potentially 80 minutes away from a Nassau crown.

"This team has been working toward this next game [Nassau A final] for a very long time, and we started putting in the work almost a year to the day," Scarlata said. "We’re ready."

Just like Scarlata.