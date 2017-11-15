Brian Garay saw the pass from Seaford’s Luke Kasulke as clear as could be.

“It was a great ball,” said Garay, from Valley Stream South. “I just headed it right past the keeper.”

Garay’s goal from in close in the 80th minute tied the score and helped Nassau Red finish with a 2-2 tie against Suffolk Blue in the second game of the Nassau vs. Suffolk Exceptional Senior Soccer Classic on Wednesday night at Diamond in the Pines in Coram.

“It was awesome,” said Garay, who was named co-MVP of the game. “We were on them the last 20 minutes of the second half. It was great to represent Nassau the way we did.”

Brentwood’s Wilber Gomez — who was the other co-MVP — set up Matt Barbery (Hills West) who gave Suffolk Blue a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

But Nassau rallied two minutes later as Richard Ventura (Floral Park) found Richard Bastien (Freeport) who tied the score at 1. Juan Arauz (Patchogue-Medford) scored in the 41st minute to give Suffolk Blue a 2-1 lead.

The game had a good back-and-forth flow in the second half that featured two outstanding goalkeepers. Nassau’s Tyler McIlhenney (Jericho) stood tall for his squad and recorded seven saves.

“This was a great way to end my five-year varsity career,” McIlhenney said. “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top kids on Long Island. I got to play with some different guys from Nassau, and also had the experience of going against Suffolk, which has some good competition.

“I wish I was up in Middletown [site of the state semifinals and finals last weekend], but things don’t always go your way. In the end, this is still a great experience.”

Suffolk’s Brandon Valencia (Brentwood) made a key stop on a Nassau rocket with less than 19 minutes remaining, and again with under 15 minutes to go in regulation to help Suffolk keep its lead. Valencia ended the night with seven saves.

But it was Seaford’s Kasulke, who sent a beautiful pass off the restart into Garay, whose header was the equalizer.

“I want to play at the highest level I can,” Garay said. “I hope someone gives me that opportunity.”