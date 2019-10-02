TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Robert Acosta's goal, Michael Koutsouras' saves lift New Hyde Park to well-earned draw against Garden City

Robert Acosta of New Hyde Park celebrates his

Robert Acosta of New Hyde Park celebrates his goal with Leonardo Monsurez of New Hyde Park during a Nassau High School boys soccer game in New Hyde Park on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Print

Two years after enduring a winless season, New Hyde Park took on one of the Island’s top programs Wednesday afternoon and came away with its unbeaten record still intact.

Thanks to a second-half goal from Robert Acosta and 15 saves from Michael Koutsouras, New Hyde Park earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Garden City in a Nassau A-I boys soccer match. Acosta opened the scoring in the 46th minute before Andrew Schneider tied the score for the Trojans with 10:55 left.

“Garden City is one of the best teams in the state and for us to come such a long way in two years and get an amazing result like this is crazy,” central midfielder Thomas Stec said. The Gladiators went 0-10-2 in 2017 but are now 4-0-3 and second only to Garden City (7-0-1) in the conference. “To be undefeated after playing them is such an accomplishment.”

“That’s a big tie to get against the first-place team that’s undefeated in the league,” New Hyde Park coach Daniel Cinelli said. “They’ve given up very few goals, so to get one on them really means something to our team.”

New Hyde Park has been stout in its own right, as Schneider’s goal was only the second the Gladiators have conceded this season.

The defense was tested early and often by Garden City, which controlled possession and applied constant pressure. Koutsouras was up to the task and made a series of impressive saves, including a diving stop on a free-kick heading towards the top corner in the 33rd minute

“Without him, it could have been a 2-1 or 3-1 win for them,” Cinelli said.

“He’s amazing and the stats show it,” Stec said of Koutsouras. “He’s just one of the best in the county.”

Acosta put the Gladiators on the board after pouncing on a loose ball in the box, but Garden City remained patient, and got its equalizer when Schneider connected on an assist from Joe Bernieri.

“New Hyde Park was really good today,” Trojans coach Paul Cutter said. “They gave us a battle and I’m proud of our guys for coming back and getting something from the game.”

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Ava Koszalka and Olivia Jayne spoke about Westhampton's Westhampton's Koszalka, Jayne talk tight win
Jose Canas Rivas of New Hyde Park and New Hyde Park vs. Garden City boys soccer photos
Westhampton's Lindsay Andrepoulos (12) serves in the fourth Westhampton vs. Bayport-Blue Point girls volleyball photos
Bethpage's Patrick Kerrigan #22 tries to thread the Bethpage-Herricks boys volleyball photos
Lindenhurst's Jaden Barber was named the Newsday High Podcast player of the week
Sofia Termini (27 assists) and Paige Savitsky (seven Termini, Savitsky talk Friars' win over Holy Trinity
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search