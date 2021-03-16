Occasionally, Lorenzo Selini will pull a play from his arsenal that even surprises him a little bit.

Selini, who was Newsday’s boys soccer Player of the Year as a junior last year, has continued to separate himself from the rest of Long Island’s elite. His incredible dribbling, passing and shooting skills make him a threat every time he touches the ball — or even just steps on the field.

The senior reminded everyone of this Tuesday in ways that don’t even show up on a stat sheet. Selini finished with a goal and an assist in host Newfield’s 5-3 home victory over North Babylon in Suffolk League II boys soccer, but he was an extra pass or two away from every goal.

"This kid is special, he is the best kid I’ve ever coached," said Jamie Santiago in his 16th season as Newfield head coach. "Ninety-nine percent of other high school kids can’t see [the field] the way he does, so that’s why he’s very special and that’s why he’s a returning All-American."

Selini, a midfielder committed to play at Hofstra, contributes in every facet, but his pinpoint passing accuracy from anywhere on the field seems to stand out the most.

"I’ve been playing soccer for a while and really working on those," Selini said. "So I implemented them into my play and sometimes I’m like ‘Wow, I can do that.’ Some of them surprise me."

Shane Siegel was on the receiving end of many of those passes. He had four goals in the victory.

"He’s one the most skilled players I’ve ever played with," Siegel said. "He puts the ball on the plate every single time and that’s one of the reasons I was able to score how I did today."

Siegel’s first three goals came off assists from Jay Alves, Brendan Maguire and Oscar Moreno. His final goal, off an assist from Selini, gave Newfield a 5-1 lead with 20:47 remaining in the second half.

"It’s amazing, I love it here with this team," Siegel said. "Everybody here is very, very talented, very skilled. They make it easy for me up top."

Orick Briscoe, Vinny Solomita and Alex Siguenza each scored and Connor Klaus had two assists for North Babylon (0-2).

Newfield improves to 3-0 and 1-0 in Suffolk II. Selini may be a major reason for the team's success, but he's just as happy passing off the credit to his teammates.

"I love it," Selini said. "It allows me to help the team win and if it’s like where it draws attention to me, then other people can shine."