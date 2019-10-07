Lorenzo Selini is one of the best players in Suffolk County, and he put all of his skills on display during Newfield’s 2-1 win over Northport in Suffolk III Monday night.

“To me, [Selini] is probably the best player in Suffolk County,” Newfield coach Jamie Santiago said. “He just creates so much for everybody and he makes everybody so much better on the pitch. That is what you want from your captain and leader.”

Selini, who had 29 points last season as a sophomore, has had to deal with a lot more attention from defenses this year. Through 11 games, Selini has a total of 15 points. Despite being a target, Selini said he knows what to accomplish to be successful on the field.

“I just try to get away from the pressure as much as possible,” Selini said. “I just have to keep playing my game and doing what I have to do and trust in my teammates' abilities.”

Selini scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute on a powerful, 30-yard blast. The Northport defense stepped up to contain Newfield until the Wolverines found the back of the net with less than a minute remaining in the half.

With a 2-on-1 attack, Sonny Farrell beat the Northport defense to score what Santiago said may have been the best play he has seen from his offense this season.

Despite being down two goals at halftime, Northport began the second half with added passion, putting constant pressure on the Newfield defense.

In the 48th minute, Peter DeTolla connected on a perfect pass to Tage Oster, who headed the ball for a goal to cut the deficit in half. For the next 10 minutes, Northport kept the pressure on, but the Wolverines defense and goalkeeper Chris Cusimano were able to stave off the comeback attempt.

“I thought it was a real gut-check performance from our team defense, not individual,” Santiago said. “I thought even our superstars, like Lorenzo and Jay [Alves], they got in there and played some terrific defense. I was just proud of the team overall.”

Newfield (5-3) has now defeated Northport (4-3) twice this season. The first win was a 7-2 victory on Sept. 13.

Newfield came into the game off a three-game losing streak. Selini said the team was motivated to come through on offense.

“This game was so important,” Selini said. “The last three games that we lost in a row, we did not score one goal. We barely had any shots either. So, by us scoring first, it propelled us. This win is huge and we are hoping to win out the rest of the season.”