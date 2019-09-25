When Port Washington’s skilled passing game is clicking, the Vikings can score in bunches, and that was evident in the first half of one of their biggest games of the season.

Jose Sagastume scored two goals, Doug Barrera scored the other and Jack Fridman had two assists to lead visiting Port Washington to a 3-2 win over Massapequa Wednesday evening in a Nassau AA-I boys soccer game. The match was a rematch of last season’s county final, which the Vikings also won (1-0).

“We just start to combined passes on the ground and when we do that, no one can stop us” said Fridman, who assisted Barrera’s goal 12 minutes into the match. Sagastume netted his first goal 13 minutes later off another Fridman assist, before Dakota Lambrou finished from close range for Massapequa in the 30th minute.

Sagastume scored again with seven minutes to play in the first half, before Stephen Kirtyan pulled a goal back for Massapequa with 1:13 left. After the first half fireworks, the defenses settled and the Port Washington backline thwarted the Chiefs’ push for an equalizer.

The game plan for the Vikings (3-1-1) centered around connecting short passes, with Fridman pulling the strings.

“We have a fairly short team, so we try to keep the ball on the ground,” he said. “Last year, it worked for us and this year it’s starting to work again.”

Massapequa (4-1-1) was still able to get the ball into some dangerous areas early, but could not connect, and at the other end, Barrera made the Chiefs pay.

“I had an assist from Jack and I was looking towards Jose, but I saw the goalie come out a little and I just tried to chip it over him,” Barrera said. “It ended up exactly how I wanted it to be.”

After Sagastume doubled the lead, Lambrou got behind the Port Washington defense after a longball was flicked into the box and beat the keeper to get Massapequa on the board.

Sagastume restored the two-goal lead off an assist from Jason Vinceguerra.

“Jason gave me pass, and I just took a lefty touch,” Sagastume said of his second. “When I’m in the box, I just see the goal and take shots, and thank God that today, two went in.”

Kirtyan answered for Massapequa with a strike from about 15 yards out and though the Chiefs had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds of the first half, goalie Dimitri Zerhakto was able to make a save after a scramble for the ball in the box.

“We knew how hard it would be, but we came here expecting nothing less than a win,” Fridman said. “We got the job done and it’s only forward from here.”