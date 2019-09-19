TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Smithtown East's Jai Sharma defends North Babylon's Erick
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Smithtown East vs. North Babylon

Print

Smithtown East defeated North Babylon, 3-1, in a Suffolk boys soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Emily Wallace, Smithtown West goalie, kicks upfield during Photos: Commack vs. Smithtown West girls soccer East MeadowÕs Myla McLeod (10) is congratulated by East Meadow vs. Farmingdale girls soccer John Glenn's Alon Akoli (23) and Amityville's Fernando Glenn vs. Amityville boys soccer MacArthur's Tara Sweeney (15) battles for the ball MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK girls soccer Eric Velasquez of East Meadow scores his second East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lawrence's Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla gets the header and the Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Massapequa's Michael Savella (13) battles for possession with Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer Shoreham-Wading River's Sara Hobbes (27) battles Kings Park's SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Arvin Pereira of Westbury gets past Logan Golia Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search