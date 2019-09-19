Smithtown East vs. North Babylon
Smithtown East defeated North Babylon, 3-1, in a Suffolk boys soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Commack vs. Smithtown West girls soccer East Meadow vs. Farmingdale girls soccer Glenn vs. Amityville boys soccer MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK girls soccer East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.