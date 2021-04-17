Southold’s Jack Sepenoski had plenty of chances to score this season, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

So when the freshman midfielder/forward found himself in the box with the ball on Saturday, he had just one thought floating through his head.

"I just wanted to put the ball on goal," he said, "and not over it like I’d done a bunch of times [this season]."

Sepenoski picked the perfect time to score his first varsity goal and he helped open the floodgates for top-seeded Southold in a 4-0 win over No. 2 Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Suffolk Class C boys soccer final at Diamond in the Pines in Coram on Saturday.

"[Jack] works very hard," Southold coach Andrew Sadowski said. "We brought him up from [junior varsity in 2019] for the [Suffolk Class C] championship game so he could see what it was all about and be a part of it."

Southold (5-4-2) led 1-0 after Sepenoski fed Daniel Palencia in the 10th minute. Pierson/Bridgehampton (3-6-2) showed its mettle and went into halftime only down a goal.

However, Southold started to wear down the Whalers. After Sepenoski’s goal in the 53rd minute, Palencia set up Justin Uguna in the 57th minute and Ricardo Lopez added the final tally on an assist from Freddy Palencia (Daniel’s cousin) in the 67th minute.

The Southold players celebrated with the championship plaque, but then quickly handed it to Sadowski with a special message: "Happy Birthday, coach!"

What a gift! He smiled and politely declined to give his age; though he wouldn’t say how old he was, he has coached the Southold team for 27 seasons. The victory was his 301st. He’s guided the First Settlers to nine Suffolk C crowns and two Suffolk D crowns since 2005 according to Newsday records.

"This means a lot to me," Daniel Palencia said, "especially to do it with this team in my senior year."

Sepenoski, meanwhile, has at least three more chances at a county crown, but could only think about his coach after the game.

"It means a lot," he said, "to win for Mr. Sadowski on his birthday."

Added Daniel Palencia, "It’s a great present for him."