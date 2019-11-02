TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
St. AnthonyÕs keeper Micheli Christian and KellenbergÕs Kevin
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

CHSAA Boys Soccer Final: St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg

Print

St. Anthony's and Kellenberg faced off in the CHSAA Boys Soccer Final on Satuday Nov. 2, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Babylon High School's Sopjia Conti (4) and Rebecca Photos: Suffolk Class B girls soccer final St. Anthony's Olivia Perex shot is blocked by CHSAA Girls Soccer Final: Kellenberg vs. St. Anthony pictures's Southampton defender Benjamin Luss tries to move past Photos: Suffolk Class B boys soccer final Southold midfielder Daniel Palencia and Greenport midfielder Ricky Southold vs. Greenport photos Eder Argueta #15 of Uniondale reacts after scoring Photos: Uniondale-Port Washington in the Nassau Class AA semis Massapequa teammates celebrate after their 1-0 win in Westbury vs. Massapequa photos Isabella Justino(headband) of Smithtown West is congratulated by Smithtown West vs. Centereach photos PJ Kloska #21 of Sayville, left, heads the Sayville vs. Hills West boys soccer Eastport-South Manor's Sam Borgstede #19 heads the ball Harborfields vs. ESM girls soccer photos Centereach's Jillian Morwood tries to fight off North Photo: North Babylon-Centereach in the Suffolk 'AA' playoffs Hailey Stork, Mepham goalie, reacts after her team's Mepham vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Eastport-South Manor celebrates their 1-0 overtime win over Photos: ESM vs. Glenn in the Suffolk playoffs Things get physical between Emme Schnell (4) of Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa in the Nassau Class AA playofs Connetqouot's Emily Morris #22 is surrounded by teammates Photos: Commack vs. Connetquot in the Suffolk Class AA playoffs Bellport's Sam Gonzaga #10 and Comesewogue CJ Scricco Bellport-Comsewogue boys soccer photos Alivia Gordon #10 of Garden City, left, gets Garden City vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Giavanna Compitello #12 of West Islip, left, and West Islip vs. Northport girls soccer photos Emma Hospodka #15 of South Side, left, looks South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search