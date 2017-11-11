This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Hills West wins in OT, advances to state soccer title game

By John Boell  john.boell@newsday.com @JBoell_Newsday
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. - The Half Hollow Hills West boys soccer team advanced to its first ever state final.

The Colts defeated Clifton Park Shenendehowa 3-2 in penalty kicks in the Class AA boys soccer state semifinal at Middletown High School.

The score was tied 1-1 after 110 minutes of regulation and two, 15-minute overtimes.

Half Hollow Hills West (17-3-2) advances to Sunday’s AA final at 12:30 p.m. at Middletown High School.

Shenendehowa ends the season 15-3-2.

