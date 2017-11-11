MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — It was a little too early and a little too late for the Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team.

The Whalers allowed goals in the 4th and 77th minutes against Lansing and lost, 2-0, in the Class C boys soccer state semifinals on the turf field at Middletown High School on Saturday.

Pierson/Bridgehampton ends the season 17-2-1.

Lansing (19-2) advances to Sunday’s final at Middletown High School.