Boys Soccer

Syosset vs. Massapequa

Massapequa defeated Syosset, 8-0, in a Nassau I boys soccer game Monday.

Massapequa's Michael Savella (13) battles for possession with
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Michael Savella (13) battles for possession with Simon Bleicher (17) of Syosset during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins takes the ball out
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins takes the ball out from under Matt Prusan of Massapequa during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Massapequa's Thomas O'Neil (6) slips the ball past
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Thomas O'Neil (6) slips the ball past Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Massapequa's Thomas O'Neil mugs it up after scoring
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Thomas O'Neil celebrates after scoring his first of two goals against Syosset during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Massapequa's Stephen Kirtyan works the ball against Andrew
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Stephen Kirtyan works the ball against Andrew Moon of Syosset during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Syosset's Ryan Millevoi tries to get to the
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Syosset's Ryan Millevoi tries to get to the ball before Thomas O'Neil of Massapequa passes it during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Massapequa's Matt Prusan (center) chips the ball over
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Matt Prusan, center, chips the ball over Syosset goalkeeper Michael Klein and in front of Andrew Moon to score during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Thomas O'Neil of Massapequa heads the ball in
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Thomas O'Neil of Massapequa heads the ball in Syosset traffic during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

Massapequa's Matt Prusan and Aiden Miller of Syosset
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Matt Prusan and Aiden Miller of Syosset prepare to head the ball during a Nassau boys soccer game on Monday.

