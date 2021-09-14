Top 100 Long Island boys soccer players for fall 2021

Newsday’s list of the top boys soccer players across Long Island high schools for the fall of 2021, listed alphabetically:

David Acker, Oceanside, M, Sr.

Acker is a "critical creator in our offensive attack" and is "dynamic on the ball," according to coach Patrick Turk. He had two goals and two assists last spring.

Dominic Algieri, St. Anthony’s, F, Sr.

The talented forward is expected to lead the Friars’ offense in a challenging CHSAA this season.

Emiliano Avalos Paiz, Mepham, M, Sr.

The McClancy (Queens) transfer tallied a goal and three assists as a central defensive midfielder last season. Avalos Paiz is garnering attention from some D-I programs.

Daniel Alzate Rodrigo, Huntington, GK, Sr.

He is a quarterback in the back and is able to start the Blue Devils’ counterattack quickly.

Peter Angeles, Longwood, M, Jr.

The 6-2 center midfielder and Division I prospect had three goals and two assists to help the Lions to their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Lukas Anisansel, South Side, D, Sr.

Anisansel gives the Cyclones an immediate presence in the back at 6-2, and is a "big-time leader on and off the field," said first-year head coach Pat Corvetti.

Michael Argenziano, Sayville, D, Sr.

The center back "never gets beaten for a goal," said coach Val Winter, and "fights harder to get the ball back than anyone I’ve ever seen."

Aidan Augeri, Hauppauge, M, Sr.

He led the Eagles with 13 goals in nine games last spring. Augeri is expected to lead a scrappy Hauppauge program in the ultra-competitive Suffolk League IV and Class A.

Ben Avakook, Great Neck North, F, Sr.

Avakook had six goals and five assists as GNN shared the Nassau Class A title with Garden City in the spring. He is a "dynamic, skilled and unselfish player," said coach Anton Berzins.

Tyler Axelsen, Harborfields, F, Sr.

The four-year starter had six goals and four assists last season during Harborfields’ Suffolk Class A title run. Axelsen should be one of the top forwards (and scorers) in Suffolk.

Thomas Baratta, Bay Shore, F, Sr.

The captain and four-year starter is expected to lead Bay Shore in Suffolk League II. Baratta scored eight of the Marauders’ 11 goals in the spring and assisted on another.

Scott Bayardelle, Manhasset, F, Sr.

The rare five-year varsity player scored 12 goals as a sophomore and eight more last spring for Manhasset.

James Bayley, Kellenberg, D, Sr.

Bayley is the lone returning starter from last season’s defense. The captain is already grooming a defensive unit that hopes to lead the Firebirds to another playoff run.

Zachary Beach, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

The tough senior looks to control the middle and back for the Friars at his central defensive midfielder position.

Aiden Benitez, Brentwood, F, Sr.

Benitez will be one of the keys to Brentwood’s multi-pronged scoring attack. He missed seven games last season but still scored double digits (10) in goals.

Antonio Biscardi, North Babylon, GK, Sr.

Biscardi is one of the top goalies in Suffolk and looks to lead a young Bulldogs squad in a tough Suffolk League III.

Joey Blackton, West Islip, M, Sr.

The two-year starter is an intelligent and hard-working midfielder. Blackton was the Lions’ leading scorer and one of the top scoring threats in Suffolk in the spring.

Christian Blank, Sachem North, D, Jr.

He is a top-notch junior with a "high soccer IQ," coach Chris Russo said. "He reads the game very well."

Ryan Buccellato, Garden City, D, Sr.

Buccellato was a big part of the Trojans defense last spring and is expected to be a guiding force in the back for one of the stingiest backlines in Nassau.

Nick Buffolino, Carle Place, D, Sr.

He was one of the anchors last spring for the Frogs’ defense, which allowed just seven goals all season en route to a Nassau Class B crown.

Kevin Butler, Island Trees, D, Sr.

This Division I prospect is one of the top defenders on the Island. Butler was the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference AB-9 in the spring.

Jude Callan, Harborfields, M, Sr.

Callan scored the winning goal in the Suffolk Class A final. He was crucial in controlling the midfield for the Tornadoes in the spring and will be counted on again this fall.

Angel Catalan, Whitman, F, Sr.

Catalan had two goals and three assists last season but opened the fall campaign with two goals and two assists in a non-league win in the Wildcats’ season opener.

Jordy Cavallero, Carle Place, D, Sr.

He was a stalwart for the Frogs at stopper last season en route to a Nassau Class B crown. Cavallero "is fast and has great feet," coach Conor Reardon said.

Joe Cerrato, Mineola, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity player looks to help bolster the Mustangs’ backline this fall. Cerrato was the Conference A 7/8 Defensive Player of the Year last spring.

Bryce Cherry, Amityville, F, Sr.

The D-I prospect is a speedy and powerful striker and at 6-3 is amazing in the air. Cherry can finish around the box, too.

Luke Citron, Jericho, F, Sr.

He had eight goals and five assists last season and will be counted on to lead the Jayhawks’ efforts on offense.

Liam Connelly, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr.

The 6-1 senior has a "presence" in the middle of the field, said coach Tim Trava. The three-year starter is one the most physically dominant players in Suffolk, Trava added.

Finn Connolly, Garden City, F/M, Sr.

The versatile three-year player and captain looks to emulate his brother, Liam, who captained the Trojans to the Class A Long Island title in 2017.

Roberto Contreras, Huntington, M, Sr.

Contreras had five goals and seven assists in the spring. He is a dynamic playmaker and valuable player who can play multiple positions for the Blue Devils.

James Cooney, Chaminade, D, Sr.

He is a versatile player who will start at center back, but the 6-4 Cooney also will see time at midfield for the Flyers.

Connor Corcoran, Kings Park, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter is a big, strong, athletic defender who anchors the defense but is also a threat to move up the field and score, according to coach Tom Nally.

William Devall, Shoreham-Wading River, GK, Sr.

He anchors the Wildcats’ defensive efforts. Coach Robert Marine-Mancuso said as long as his three-year starter stays healthy, he can finish with more than 250 career saves.

Jose Diego Chavez, Copiague, M, Jr.

Diego Chavez is a "talented and crafty central midfielder who can dribble and pass well," coach Mesut Karatuna said. "He can shoot with both feet and is passionate about the game."

Kevin DeCristoforo, West Hempstead, D, Sr.

He is a relentless and strong defender who will control the backline for the Rams this season, according to coach Chris Van Kovics.

Ashley Deronce, Floral Park, F, Sr.

Deronce was the Nassau Conference A 7/8 Offensive Player of the Year in the spring and was tops on his squad with 11 goals and two assists.

GianCarlo DiFava, Commack, M, Jr.

DiFava is Commack’s Swiss Army knife. "He can play any position well," Commack coach Dave Moran said, "and he has incredible speed."

Brendan Flaherty, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

He led the Sharks in scoring in the spring and is a "highly intelligent player with excellent ball skills and an explosive first step," coach David Flaherty said.

Steven Flores, Whitman, D, Sr.

The versatile Flores was moved around last season throughout the midfield and back. This season, he will drop back permanently to lead a stingy backline for the Wildcats.

Aidan Friel, Connetquot, D, Jr.

Friel had two goals and two assists last spring and is a stalwart on the T-Birds’ backline with his ability to mark the opposition’s best offensive players.

Saul Fuentes, Great Neck South, GK, Sr.

The three-year starter has "been a bright spot on a developing team the last two seasons," coach Chris McCann said. Fuentes has recorded more than 200 saves in that stretch.

Matt Garcia, Seaford, M, Jr.

Garcia is a "clever and shifty midfielder who has fantastic technical ability," coach Ralph Pascarella said. "His leadership, vision and precise passing make him a special player."

Colin Gervasi, Carey, D, Sr.

He is a talented and intelligent center back who has been the anchor for the Seahawks as evidenced by Gervasi being a two-time captain.

Benn Gold, Wheatley, M, Sr.

Gold is the "engine" at central midfield for the Wildcats, according to coach Steve Cadet. His passing and vision will be needed to help unlock opposing defenses this season.

Juan Gomez, Brentwood, MF, Sr.

Gomez was spectacular with 13 goals and 14 assists last spring. He is one of Suffolk’s best players and another in a line of Brentwood greats for long-time coach Ron Eden.

Greg Gottlieb, Wheatley, D, Sr.

The 6-foot center back will be the leader in the backline for Wheatley, which hopes to be among the best defenses in Nassau.

Guillermo Granados, Hicksville, D, Sr.

Granados is dominant in the air and should help the Comets both up top and in the back. He scored seven goals last spring as a defender.

Chrystian Hernandez, Glen Cove, M, Sr.

The Conference A 5/6 Offensive Player of the Year led Nassau in assists (20) last season and had 13 goals. Hernandez has "innate passing, control and vision," said coach Brian Smith.

Ben Higgins, St. Dominic, F, Sr.

Higgins is a four-year starter and "the ultimate leader," according to coach Jeffry Bolivar. The tough forward scored five goals last spring for the Bayhawks.

Michael Hofmann, Centereach, F, Sr.

He led the Cougars with 13 goals in the spring and was a big reason why Centereach made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, according to coach Anthony Fabris.

Lucas Iacono, West Islip, GK, Sr.

The three-year starter is one of the best goalkeepers in Suffolk. Lucas gives the Lions "great technique and tremendous leadership," said coach Eddie Pieron.

Andre Insalaco, Westhampton, F, Sr.

One of the top forwards in Suffolk, Insalaco tallied 15 goals and eight assists last season for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Johnson, Connetquot, M, Sr.

He "controls the game for us," said coach John Zambriski, and is "strong on his feet and hard to knock off the ball." Johnson also gets back and helps stop the opposition’s attack.

Matt Kennedy, Chaminade, GK, Sr.

Kennedy is a three-year starter in goal for the Flyers. The captain is equally good at playing the ball with his feet and at stopping shots.

Jack Kareff, Great Neck North, D, Sr.

The two-year varsity starter anchored a defense that recorded six shutouts last season for North. Kareff played every minute of every game in the spring.

Matteo Kanakaris, North Shore, M/F, Sr.

He led North Shore with seven goals. Kanakaris is "a very technical, talented player with great vision and an eye for the net," coach Michael Bishop said.

Sean LaPeters, Ward Melville, F, Sr.

The explosive striker had four goals in the spring and will be counted on to provide some scoring pop for a Patriots team that returns 16 players.

Ryan Leach, Massapequa, F, Sr.

One of the most electric players with the ball on his feet, Leach is a threat to score any time he gets a touch. He scored four goals in Massapequa’s Nassau AA title run.

Adam Lesniewski, Lindenhurst, D, Sr.

The anchor of the Bulldogs’ defense, Lesniewski is one of the strongest and toughest defenders on Long Island, according to opposing coaches.

Ryan Levy, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Fr.

Levy had four goals and four assists in the spring and was the first player in the program's history to start as an eighth-grader, according to coach Doug Gannon.

Conor Lynch, Lynbrook, M/D, Sr.

Lynch is a "smart, aggressive defensive player who disrupts the opposing offensive attack," coach Joshua Berlin said. "He wins challenges in the air and is strong on the ball."

Timothy McQueeney, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

McQueeney has "a phenomenal eye to pick out passes and is a threat to score from most positions on the field," said Wildcats coach Robert Marine-Mancusp.

Juan Mejia, New Hyde Park, M, Sr,

The two-time captain is a versatile player with a great first touch, according to the Gladiators' coaching staff. He has eight goals and eight assists over the last two seasons.

Liam McDermott, Center Moriches, M, Jr.

The three-year starter is an experienced center midfielder who brings a veteran presence to a young Red Devils squad.

Lucas Montalto, Babylon, M, Sr.

One of the leaders during the Panthers’ Suffolk Class B championship journey, Montalto — a four-year starter — has committed to play at Union College.

Oscar Moreno, Newfield, M, Sr.

The hard-working and durable midfielder is tough on the ball with both a good passing range and finishing touch for the Wolverines, who were a Suffolk AA finalist this spring.

Colin Mushorn, Massapequa, D, Sr.

The three-year starter is a big, physical presence with speed and should headline Massapequa’s backline efforts.

Matthew Nacht, Half Hollow Hills West, D, Sr.

Nacht is a workhorse in the back for the Colts and one of the "best pure defenders we have had in the program ever," coach Doug Gannon said.

Cole Nevins, Syosset, GK, Sr.

One of the top keepers on the Island, Nevins — the Nassau Conference AA 2/3 Goalkeeper of the Year — is comfortable playing the ball both with his hands and his feet.

Jovanny Ortiz, Floyd, M, Sr.

The elusive attacking midfielder had six goals and four assists for Floyd, which looks to make a run at the Suffolk AA title this season.

Aidan Oviedo-Torres, St. John the Baptist, M, Jr.

The Cougars’ Offensive MVP last season, Oviedo-Torres runs the offense by either attacking opposing defenders or spreading the ball around.

Francesco Pavano, Chaminade, M, Sr.

The reigning CHSAA MVP is an "industrious" midfielder who is technically sound, good with the ball and dangerous when he wants to be, coach Mike Gallagher said.

Roberth Perez, Amityville, D/M, Jr.

Perez is Amityville’s most versatile player and can succeed on any position on the field, according to coach Mike Abbondondolo.

Cole Pergan, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

After missing his sophomore season to attend FC Barcelona’s soccer academy in Arizona, Pergan had nine goals and six assists this spring.

Juan Ponce, Amityville, M, Sr.

He did not play his junior year but will be a big addition to Amityville this fall. Ponce had an impressive 18 goals and 20 assists as a sophomore.

Tommy Poz, Garden City, M, Soph.

Poz was one of the best freshmen on the Island last spring when he tallied seven goals and four assists for the Nassau Class A co-champions.

Angelo Puerto Quintanilla, Lawrence, F, Sr.

The dynamic, high-end talent is extremely quick and dangerous with the ball. Puerto Quintanilla had three goals in the postseason and ended last spring with six goals.

Christian Ramirez, Division, D, Sr.

Ramirez can play any position on the field for the Blue Dragons. This season he will be a center back to lead a young defense.

Alex Rivara, Commack, M, Sr.

He is a possession central defensive midfielder who can also play in the back. "His strength on the ball and aggressiveness," Commack coach Dave Moran said, "make him a special player."

Brian Rivas, Westbury, M, Sr.

Rivas missed most of the spring with an injury, but the center midfielder is technically sound and is a tactical challenge for opposing teams.

Alex Rojas, William Floyd, M/F, Sr.

He is the Colonials’ Swiss Army knife who can defend, distribute the ball and score goals (three last spring). "He does anything and everything for you," said Floyd coach Paul Paniccia.

Mike Ruggiero, Sachem East, M/F, Sr.

Ruggiero is "very explosive with the ball, and will be relied upon for our scoring punch" said coach Matt Stallone. He finished the spring with two goals and three assists.

Hector Ruiz-Bonilla, Oyster Bay, F, Sr.

He had eight goals and four assists last spring and has challenged for the conference scoring title the past two seasons, according to coach Brian Donohue.

Jonathan Salguero, Wyandanch, M/F, Sr.

The Division I prospect "not only provides countless opportunities for his teammates," said coach Tom Williams, but "Jonathan also has great finishing skills around the net."

Matthew Salinas, Glen Cove, M, Sr.

He had nine goals and five assists in the spring. Salinas has the versatility that enables him to facilitate as a playmaker, finisher and shutdown defender.

Nate Shin, Smithtown West, D, Sr.

Shin started every Bulls game in the backline last spring. "Nate has a tireless engine, reads the game well and loves to get involved going forward," coach A.J. Gercke said.

Dylan Snyder, Jericho, M, Sr.

Snyder had two goals and six assists last spring. Coach Dani Braga calls Snyder a "tremendous worker" and is "looking for more offensive production" from him this fall.

Liam Stanley, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

The versatile offensive player had nine goals and 10 assists last season. Stanley and teammate Cole Pergan give the Bulls one of the best one-two offensive punches in Suffolk.

Matt Star, Lindenhurst, M, Sr.

Star is the true definition of a two-way player and is one of the Bulldogs’ leaders. He has "outstanding technical skills and vision," said coach Joe Riemma.

Fortune Uzo, Valley Stream Central, F, Jr.

One of the top young forwards in Nassau, Uzo had an outstanding sophomore season with a team-leading 10 goals for the Eagles.

Santiago Vargas, Bethpage, M, Sr.

The energetic midfielder was a big reason the Golden Eagles went 4-1-2 in the spring and should help Bethpage in Nassau Conference A4 this season.

Gabe Viera, Lawrence, F, Sr.

He is a "smooth, skilled, intelligent scorer," said coach Patrick Leary. Viera had seven goals and five assists in the spring for Lawrence.

Tony Vigil, Brentwood, D, Sr.

The natural midfielder sacrifices his game for the good of his team, according to coach Ron Eden. "He will be our glue," Eden said. "He reads the game very well and is very cerebral."

Josue Villeda, Freeport, F, Sr.

He is an "explosive and creative goal-scoring threat who possesses game vision, quickness, power and intelligence," coach Craig Klasson said. Villeda had nine goals in the spring.

Edison Velasquez, Westbury, F, Sr.

Velasquez had 11 goals and five assists last spring and will be counted on to help the Green Dragons’ offense this fall.

Loris Van Vlodrop, Westhampton, M, Sr.

He had eight goals and five assists in the spring. Van Vlodrop was selected to represent the East Region for the Olympic Development Program, according to coach Cody Hoyt.

Tommy Wagner, Commack, D, Sr.

He did not allow a player that he man-marked to score a goal last season. Wagner also added four goals and five assists for the Suffolk AA champs. The Cougars are 34-1-1 the last two seasons when Wagner plays center back.

Andrew Watson, St. John the Baptist, D, Sr.

St. John the Baptist’s two-time defensive player of the year is great on the ball and reads the game well. Watson is steady, tough and fearless in the back for the Cougars.

Julian Weber, Glenn, GK, Sr.

The three-year starter is one of the top keepers in Suffolk. Weber is expected to anchor a solid Knights defense that should challenge for the Suffolk League VI crown.

Zach Weitz, Bellmore JFK, M, Sr.

He is "strong on the ball, with excellent vision and dribbling skills," coach Ari Bisk said. "He can beat defenders 1-v-1 and is a talented finisher."