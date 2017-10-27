Subscribe
    Boys Soccer

    Uniondale beats upstart Farmingdale on penalty kicks to get to Nassau AA final

    Updated
    By  bob.herzog@newsday.com

    Edwin Castellon #4 of Uniondale celebrates with fans

    Edwin Castellon #4 of Uniondale celebrates with fans who mobbed the field to celebrate the Knights' victory in penalty kicks over Farmingdale in the Nassau Class AA boys soccer semifinals at Hofstra on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Credit: James Escher)

    Uniondale goalie Jose Romero scored the clinching goal of the penalty-kick round to give No. 2 Uniondale a victory over No. 11 Farmingdale after 110 scoreless minutes of soccer Friday night at Hofstra.

    “I will always strike it left, but with power,” a jubilant Romero said. “I told my coach I’d make it and bring this win home.”

    Romero, who also made six saves, gave Uniondale a 4-2 edge...

