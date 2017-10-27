Uniondale goalie Jose Romero scored the clinching goal of the penalty-kick round to give No. 2 Uniondale a victory over No. 11 Farmingdale after 110 scoreless minutes of soccer Friday night at Hofstra.
“I will always strike it left, but with power,” a jubilant Romero said. “I told my coach I’d make it and bring this win home.”
Romero, who also made six saves, gave Uniondale a 4-2 edge...
