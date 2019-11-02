TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Endi Fernandez's saves lead Uniondale past Port Washington in Nassau Class AA semifinal

Uniondale goalie Endi Fernandez makes a save during

Uniondale goalie Endi Fernandez makes a save during the penalty kick portion of the Nassau Class AA boys soccer semifinals against Port Washington at Farmingdale State College on Friday.  Photo Credit: James Escher

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

Eder Argueta made sure that Endi Fernandez’s remarkable performance in Friday night’s Nassau Class AA boys soccer semifinal didn’t go to waste.

Argueta scorched the winning penalty kick into the back of the net after a well-played game ended in a scoreless tie, leading No. 3 Uniondale over No. 2 Port Washington at Farmingdale State. Argueta, Edgar Velasquez, Mirsan Padilla and Ruben Rodriquez each scored as Uniondale advanced on penalty kicks, 4-2.

Fernandez made nine saves and also saved Port Washington’s first penalty kick. Uniondale (9-3-3) plays top-seeded Massapequa (13-2-1) for the county championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

One of Fernandez’s many show-stopping saves came on what appeared to be a sure goal in the 47th minute. Jose Lima Sagastume struck a well-placed free kick from about 25 yards away into the upper-right corner, but Fernandez timed his leap perfectly and tipped the shot over the crossbar.

He made another save with 7:25 left in regulation when he dove to his right to save a hot shot from 15 yards away.

“I have faith in my keeper, and my keeper showed it to me today," Argueta said.

Port Washington (11-3-2) keeper Dimitri Zerakhto made four saves, including a close-range stop with 14:43 left in regulation.

Port Washington’s offense looked to be in sync, even as repeated possessions came up empty. Much of that could be attributed to Fernandez. Coach Cohen Nelson summed up his performance in a single word: “Guts.”

Fernandez deferred praise, instead saying the win was about more than himself. Nelson, however, continually praised Fernandez’s leadership in the tight game.

“I would’ve liked to win it earlier, but we did what we had to do,” Fernandez said. “This means a lot for us, for the community.”

Newsday sports writer Kenny DeJohn is shown on
By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Eder Argueta #15 of Uniondale reacts after scoring Photos: Uniondale-Port Washington in the Nassau Class AA semis
Half Hallow Hills East coach Mike Maratto, Centereach Highlights: Centereach tops Hills East in Suffolk football
Stephen Kirtyan headed in the winning goal with Kirtyan's header lifts Massapequa in double OT
Massapequa teammates celebrate after their 1-0 win in Westbury vs. Massapequa photos
Centereach WR Matt Robbert tries to break free Half Hollow Hills East vs. Centereach photos
Isabella Justino(headband) of Smithtown West is congratulated by Smithtown West vs. Centereach photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search