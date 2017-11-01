This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Uniondale wins first boys soccer championship on penalty kicks

Wright scored in regulation for the Knights while Velasquez, Padilla and Guerra netted penalty kicks to win it.

Uniondale's Endi Fernandez stops Syosset's last penalty kick,

Uniondale's Endi Fernandez stops Syosset's last penalty kick, winning the Nassau Class AA soccer championship for the Knights. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By John Boell  john.boell@newsday.com @JBoell_Newsday
Welcome to the Nassau boys soccer championship club, Uniondale!

The second-seeded Knights won their first-ever Nassau title in boys soccer and advanced in penalty kicks, 3-2, after a 1-1 tie and two overtimes against top-seeded Syosset in the Nassau AA final before a standing room only (and pro-Uniondale) crowd at Hofstra on Wednesday night.

Both teams are co-champs, but Uniondale (9-1-3) advances and meets the winner of Thursday’s Suffolk AA final — between Half Hollow Hills West and Smithtown West — at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Long Island championship at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

Uniondale backup goalkeeper Endi Fernandez, who did not play until penalty kicks, made three saves in PKs. Darwin Velasquez, Mursan Padilla and Miguel Guerra all scored on penalty kicks for the victorious Knights.

Uniondale’s Carlos Ayala just missed sending the pro-Uniondale crowd home happy with a shot 2:01 into the first overtime that was somehow stopped by Syosset’s Dylan Gefter. He also stoned Ayala with nine minutes left and 5:31 to go in the second overtime.

Syosset’s Shunta Iio just missed a chance for the winner two minutes into the second overtime. Those were both teams’ best chances in the two, 15-minute golden goal overtime periods.

The game’s first goal was a thing of beauty. Justin Wright back-heeled a pass to Carlos Ayala, who buried a perfect shot into the upper-right corner of the net with 19:48 left in the first half as Uniondale took a 1-0 lead.

The speedy Ayala could have given the Knights a two-goal cushion with under seven minutes left in the half, but missed an open net. The Knights started utilizing their speed and exposed the Syosset back and recorded 12 first-half shots.

However, it was Syosset’s turn in the second half. Uniondale goalkeeper Jose Romero was tested in the 45th minute, but made a big save to keep Syosset off the scoreboard.

It became a recurring theme for Romero (13 saves). He made a key stop in the 53rd minute, as well. Syosset missed the net and a chance for the equalizer in the 72nd minute, and hit the post in the 74th minute. On the ensuing corner kick, Romero made an incredible one-hand save to keep a clean sheet.

But Syosset’s Zyde Nawabi finally solved the riddle of Romero and scored the tying goal in the 77th minute.

Syosset goalkeeper Dylan Gefter — who kept his team in the game throughout the evening — had 15 saves, including an outstanding stop with 25:55 remaining in regulation.

