TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Stephen Kirtyan of Massapequa, center, gets congratulated by
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Soccer

Westbury vs. Massapequa

Print

Massapequa defeated Westbury 1-0 in double overtime in the Nassau Class AA boys soccer semifinal on Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Isabella Justino(headband) of Smithtown West is congratulated by Smithtown West vs. Centereach photos PJ Kloska #21 of Sayville, left, heads the Sayville vs. Hills West boys soccer Eastport-South Manor's Sam Borgstede #19 heads the ball Harborfields vs. ESM girls soccer photos Centereach's Jillian Morwood tries to fight off North Photo: North Babylon-Centereach in the Suffolk 'AA' playoffs Hailey Stork, Mepham goalie, reacts after her team's Mepham vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Eastport-South Manor celebrates their 1-0 overtime win over Photos: ESM vs. Glenn in the Suffolk playoffs Things get physical between Emme Schnell (4) of Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa in the Nassau Class AA playofs Connetqouot's Emily Morris #22 is surrounded by teammates Photos: Commack vs. Connetquot in the Suffolk Class AA playoffs Bellport's Sam Gonzaga #10 and Comesewogue CJ Scricco Bellport-Comsewogue boys soccer photos Alivia Gordon #10 of Garden City, left, gets Garden City vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Giavanna Compitello #12 of West Islip, left, and West Islip vs. Northport girls soccer photos Emma Hospodka #15 of South Side, left, looks South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos Ward Melville midfielder Jovanny Ortiz and William Floyd Ward Melville-Floyd boys soccer photos Pierce Infuso #23 of Bellmore JFK, left, makes Bellmore JFK vs. Jericho boys soccer photos Half Hollow Hills West's Julia DÕAlessandro (21) and Glenn-Hills West girls soccer photos Sayville's Carly McNeill celebrates her second half goal Sayville-Rocky Point girls soccer photos Central Islip's Gerson Garcia Campos (1) makes a Ward Melville vs. Central Islip boys soccer photos Stephanie Sparkowski shares a laugh with her team Timeline: Sparkowski goes from soccer to football
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search