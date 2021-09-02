Zach Wernick is hoping this could be a big season for himself and his Half Hollow Hills West boys soccer teammates.

"I’ve never really had a big role on the team," said the third-year varsity player. "This is kind of my statement year."

On Thursday, Wernick and Hills West made a statement of their own against defending Suffolk AA champ Commack. The junior forward took advantage of a Cougars’ miscue in the back and scored his first career varsity goal in the sixth minute. The Colts made it stand with a stout defensive effort the final 74 minutes in a 1-0 non-league win at Commack.

Half Hollow Hills West -- a Class A program -- has now defeated the two Suffolk AA final participants by 1-0 scores in the last three days (including a victory on Tuesday against finalist Newfield). It was Commack’s first home loss since Oct. 29, 2018, a 2-1 defeat against Whitman.

"We’ve had many, many talented teams," Hills West coach Doug Gannon said. "I don’t think this [team] is one of them, but this is one of the most hard-working group of boys in my 19 years, and today they stuck to a game plan."

The Colts players knew if they could get ahead, great things usually happen for them.

"We have a stat when we score first, we almost always win," Wernick said, "and that’s what we did."

Hills West is now 153-4-9 when scoring first since 2008, according to Gannon.

"We weren't going to let them get shot, after shot, after shot on counter attacks," said the 19th-year head coach. "So we sat back, held our ground and got the early goal."

A bad pass and poor touch created an opportunity in Commack’s defensive end. Wernick hustled for the loose ball, carried it inside the 18-yard box and blasted a rocket to the short side to give Hills West (2-0) a 1-0 lead 5:39 into the game.

That was the only shot on goal the Colts would get, and all they would need. Commack (0-1) dominated possession (by most estimates, 80-to-20) but could never find the back of the net. Alex Wolk (four saves in the first half) and Rocco Dispinseri (second half) combined for 10 saves and the shutout.

"I told [Zach] over the summer he’s going to have to handle the scoring this year," senior defender Matthew Nacht said. "He’s stepping up to the plate, and I have full confidence in him."

Gannon added: "September 2. Total playoff atmosphere in front of 300 (fans) here? That was fun."