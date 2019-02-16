It was a karaoke brunch at the Suffolk County Cheerleading championship Saturday at Centereach.

Well, not officially. There was only one team doing the singing.

The Rocky Point cheerleading crew came out to the crowd chanting their names. In return, they performed a routine filled with difficult stunts, smiles and singing.

The Eagles were at ease on the mat, singing their dance music and winning first place in Medium Division II, solidifying back-to-back undefeated seasons and four county titles.

“It feels good to live up to the expectations of our alumni," Samantha Ferrara said. "We always try to put out our best performance and today we did and we came out on top.”

The Eagles live up to the hype. Although some girls were sick, they didn’t use that as an excuse and performed with minimal mistakes. The routine earned the squad a 97.8, beating their previous high score this season of a 97.

The win earns Rocky Point a ticket to the NYS Cheerleading Championship in Rochester on March 2, when they will be competing in Small Division I. In 2016, the first year of the state competition, the Eagles placed third in the division

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It only goes up from here.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” Ferrara said. “As long as we do that, we’ll come out on top.”

On top is where Sachem North wanted to be all season. Instead, it was riding a wave of strong wins and bad losses but in the end, the team rode the wave to the top, earning a spot in the state championship and becoming back-to-back Large Division I champions.

“This was a good way to finish the season,” Ariana Yasso said.

The Flaming Arrows completed their routine with minimum shakes hitting their hardest stunt, a 540 high-to-high in which flyers spin 1 1/2 times at the highest hold.

“We weren’t able to do that stunt last year,” Yasso said. “We worked hard to achieve those skills. I’m really proud of this team. We had a shaky start to the season but our team was able to pull it together and we’ll do the same at states.”

Mount Sinai might be the only team in Large Division II but it doesn’t mean the Mustangs don’t want to excite the crowd. They are the four-time winners in the division and will represent Suffolk at the state competition.

“We face less pressure going out onto the mat but it doesn’t stop us from wanting to impress,” Isabella Takacs said. “All year we competed against the other large teams. If in one meet we were hurt or came in last, the next meet, we would come back and hit our routine harder.”

The Mustangs had a rocky start to the season coming in either second or last place in the Large Division. But they won two meets this season, including the final county meet before the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

They went into nationals on a high note and remained on top, winning first place in Large Varsity Division II.

“We call this our Cinderella story,” Vittoria Legaspi said. “All year, we had our ups and downs but we were able to restart and come out with the win at nationals.”

They’ll be looking to the do the same at states.

“We had a lot of younger girls start this season and they accomplished so many things that don’t come easy to other people,” Atalia Fragoletti said. “We’re ready for states.”